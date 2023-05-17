



Andrew Bailey was the first to admit that the Bank of England was dealing with rising wages in the UK, promising to raise interest rates as much as needed to bring inflation back to the bank’s target of 2 per cent.

Speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting in London, the BoE governor said the UK was experiencing a second-order effect of inflation, stressing that sharp rises in energy and food prices were spilling over into generalized wage and pricing by businesses.

Some of the strength in core inflation reflects the indirect effect of higher energy prices, Bailey said.

But it also reflects the second-order effects that we’ve seen of external shocks interacting with domestic economic conditions. And as headline inflation declines, these second-order effects are unlikely to dissipate as quickly as they appear.

Through 2022 and into this year, the BoE has repeatedly said it is working to stem the risks of high energy and food costs affecting domestic wages and prices. I have now admitted that I have failed on that task.

One of the good news for the economy, the Governor said, is that wage growth has fallen slightly, and near-term indicators suggest that wage growth could be moderated further later this year.

But the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee sought further progress before convincing it had restored price stability to the UK economy.

The outlook for inflation is more uncertain and depends on the extent to which wage and price settings continue, Bailey added, adding that the Commission will continue to closely monitor indicators of the persistence of inflationary pressures.

Bailey can bet that the MPC will adjust bank rates as needed to bring inflation back to a sustainable target in the medium term.

The governor’s words were echoed by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, who said at the same meeting that there is nothing automatic about lowering inflation.

Last week, after thinking the BoE had a close to 50:50 chance of missing Rishi Sunak’s target of halving inflation this year, Hunt declined to criticize the BoE in its fight against inflation.

The Bank of England plays a role through monetary policy and interest rates, and we support that role 150 per cent, he said.

Hunt also intervened in the Conservative battle over immigration, urging Britain to remain pragmatic on the issue. If you look at what happened after the Brexit vote, he said, governments have been pragmatic with respect to immigration requirements since leaving the single market.

At the same meeting that Bailey said the CBI had withdrawn before it was canceled, BCC Secretary General Shevaun Haviland tried to position the CBI as an advocate for all businesses.

She did not comment on the CBI, a business lobbying group that ceased operations after the misconduct scandal, but said business needed a new relationship with the government. Haviland added that with a general election less than 18 months away, she is at a critical moment in giving British business a voice.

