US depression rates hit new highs





Historical Highlights Lifetime clinical depression and current depression have both reached new heights Women and young adults have seen the largest increases Black and Hispanic adults are increasing at about twice the rate of white adults

WASHINGTON, DC – The percentage of American adults who report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their life has reached 29.0%, nearly 10 percentage points higher than in 2015. The percentage of Americans currently suffering from or being treated for depression also rose, to 17.8 percent, up about seven points over the same period. Both rates are the highest recorded by Gallup since it began measuring depression using the current form of data collection in 2015.

Line graph: Increasing trends in lifetime and current rates of depression. In 2023, 29.0% of Americans report having been diagnosed with depression in their lifetime, while 17.8% report currently suffering from depression.

The most recent results, obtained Feb. 21-28, 2023, are based on 5,167 U.S. adults surveyed over the Internet as part of the Gallup Panel, a probabilistic panel of approximately 100,000 adults in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Respondents were asked, “Has a doctor or nurse ever told you that you have depression?” and “Are you currently suffering or being treated for depression?” Both measures are part of the ongoing Gallup National Health and Wellness Index.

Rates in women, young adults, black and Hispanic adults are increasing fastest

More than a third of women (36.7%) report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their life, compared to 20.4% of men, and their rate has increased by almost double that of men since 2017 People aged 18 to 29 (34.3%) and 30 to 44 (34.9%) have significantly higher lifetime rates of being diagnosed with depression than those over 44.

Women (23.8%) and adults aged 18-29 (24.6%) also have the highest rates of current depression or treatment for depression. These two groups (up 6.2 and 11.6 percentage points, respectively), along with adults aged 30 to 44, show the fastest rates of increase from 2017 estimates.

Lifetime rates of depression are also rising rapidly among black and Hispanic adults and have now surpassed those of white respondents. (Historically, white adults have reported slightly higher rates of lifetime and current depression.)

Consequences

The alarming rates of depression are not unique to the United States. Globally, nearly four in ten adults aged 15 and over suffer from significant depression or anxiety themselves or have a close friend or family member who suffers from it. Other Gallup research estimated that 22% of North American adults suffered from depression or anxiety so extreme that they could not continue with regular daily activities for two weeks or more, which is similar to a rate 19% worldwide and corresponding estimates found in Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and South Asia.

Clinical depression had been slowly rising in the United States before the COVID-19 pandemic, but has increased dramatically in its wake. Social isolation, loneliness, fear of infection, psychological burnout (particularly among frontline responders such as healthcare workers), high substance abuse, and disruptions to mental health services have all probably played a role. While experiences of high daily loneliness have subsided over the past two years amid widespread vaccinations and a slow return to normal, high experiences of loneliness during the pandemic have likely played a significant role in the increase longer-term rates of chronic depression. Currently, 17% of American adults say they felt significant loneliness “yesterday,” which is about 44 million people.

Among subgroups, women have historically reported significantly higher levels of depression than men. The fact that this gap has widened significantly since 2017 is likely due to several COVID-related factors, including the fact that women were disproportionately likely to lose their jobs or leave the workforce altogether in part due to the pandemic. who brought the children home after school or during the day. care. Women also made up 78% of workers in all health professions in 2019, exposing them to increased emotional and psychological risk associated with the pandemic.

Young adults, in turn, are more likely to be single and to report loneliness, especially during the pandemic. They also need more social time to improve their mood than older adults, which is directly impacted by COVID-19. Daily experiences of sadness, worry and anger – all of which are strongly linked to depression – are highest among those under 30 and those on low incomes. And, like women, young adults and people of color were disproportionately likely to lose their jobs due to the pandemic.

