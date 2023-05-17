Ford, Vauxhall owners and JLR urge UK to renegotiate Brexit deal | automotive industry





A trio of global automakers have urged the UK government to renegotiate the Brexit deal, saying regulations on sourcing parts threaten the future of the UK car industry.

Ford and Jaguar Land Rover have joined Stellantis, which owns the Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citron brands, in warning that the transition to electric vehicles will be halted unless the UK and EU delay stricter rules of origin starting next year. You can add customs duties on car exports.

Current post-Brexit rules require 40% of EV parts by value to be sold in the UK or EU without the 10% trade duty.

This share is set to rise to 45% next year, and since most electric car batteries are still imported from Asia and batteries account for a large part of the cost of building a car, UK- and EU-made cars are likely to break the rules.

Stellantis said on Wednesday that if it does not reconsider, it may have to close some of its UK operations, putting jobs at risk in an industry that employs 800,000 people in the country.

Ford, which makes electric vehicles in Germany and parts in the UK, said Thursday that the requirements would add pointless costs to customers who want to go green. A spokesperson said: “Tariffs will affect both UK and EU-based manufacturers, so it is important that the UK and EU agree on a solution”.

Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s biggest car employer, joins the chorus to explain that the current timing is unrealistic and counterproductive, and that the UK and EU are quick to come up with better implementation solutions so as not to destabilize the industry’s transition to clean mobility. I urged you to agree.

This is the first time automakers have explicitly called for a Brexit renegotiation.

Manufacturers are putting pressure on both the EU and the UK to come to the table, demanding a delay in raising the threshold until at least 2027 to allow European factories time to start producing enough batteries to reduce their reliance on Asia.

To reassure manufacturers, Secretary Jeremy Hunt told business leaders at the British Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Wednesday: The closer you are to the factory that makes the rest of your car, the better.

And what I want to say is watch this space. Because we are very focused on ensuring the UK has EV manufacturing capacity.

Stellantis has raised doubts about the viability of its factories in Ellesmere Port and Luton, saying tariffs would make it more expensive to produce cars in Britain than in Japan or South Korea. The plant in Ellesmere Port, which is scheduled to begin production of electric vehicles later this year, employs 1,000 people, and Luton, which makes Vauxhall and Fiat vans, employs 1,200. Thousands more are employed in the UK by companies supplying parts to factories.

To strengthen the sustainability of our manufacturing plants in the UK, the UK should consider a trade deal with Europe, Stellantis said, submitting to a House inquiry into electric car production, first reported by the BBC. It added that if the UK had to import batteries, there would be an extra cost. If the cost of manufacturing EVs in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable operations cease.

The manufacturer’s boss met with business secretary Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday to discuss the matter. The company also wants to review arrangements for manufacturing parts in Serbia and Morocco.

The trade agreement is part of the original agreement between the UK and the EU signed by Lord Frost in December 2020 and is due to be renegotiated in 2025.

The impact of a rule of origin change varies among car manufacturers. An auto industry expert said the Stellantiss problem may initially stem from its decision to procure batteries from China’s CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer. Stellantiss said it plans to source batteries from mainland Europe and China.

A government spokesman said Badenoch had raised the issue with the EU.

