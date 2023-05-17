Biden and McCarthy hope for debt ceiling deal, US president cuts short Asia trip





WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) – Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy moved closer to a deal to avert a looming U.S. debt default on Tuesday as the threat of an economic nightmare loomed large. prompted Biden to cut short a trip to Asia this week.

After an hour of talks, McCarthy, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters the two sides remained distant on an agreement to lift the debt ceiling. But he said: “It’s possible to get an agreement by the end of the week. It’s not that difficult to get an agreement.”

Democrats weren’t as positive about a quick turnaround, but the White House called the meetings “productive and straightforward.” Biden said the leaders had reached “an overwhelming consensus … that defaulting on debt repayment is simply not an option. Our economy would fall into recession.”

“There is still work to be done,” Biden said at a White House event honoring American Jews, saying the parties were “on the way forward to make sure America does not default on its debt for the first time”.

Biden said he’s disappointed Republicans aren’t considering ways to raise revenue. Raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to help pay for programs for other Americans is a key part of Biden’s 2024 budget.

Biden met for about an hour with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries after their aides met over the weekend to try to wrap up a deal.

Republicans have refused to vote to raise the debt ceiling beyond its $31.3 trillion limit unless Biden and his Democrats agree to cut federal budget spending. However, McConnell said after the meeting, “We know we’re not going to default.”

The US government could default on some debt as early as June 1 unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling, and economists fear the country could slide into a recession.

Biden is “optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget deal if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that neither side will get everything they want,” the statement said. White House.

Biden and the staff of congressional leaders have met several times over the past week on the issue. Going forward, talks will be restricted for more engagement between House Republicans and the White House, McCarthy said.

Biden, who leaves for Japan on Wednesday, said he would speak with congressional leaders regularly by phone, and the White House said he would meet with them when he returns.

White House adviser Steve Ricchetti, budget director Shalanda Young and legislative adviser Louisa Terrell will lead the talks for the administration, joining Republican Rep. Garrett Graves.

Rohit Kumar, a former senior aide to McConnell who is now co-director of PwC’s national tax office in Washington, said such direct negotiations have proven successful. “It frees the administration to make some necessary concessions that won’t be popular with House and Senate Democrats, but also won’t jeopardize the passage of a deal,” he said. .

[1/4]US President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Neil Bradley, director of policy at the US Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the talks’ narrower scope and structure. “We believe there is a way forward for a bipartisan agreement that lifts the debt ceiling and delivers important reforms to improve our country’s fiscal health,” he said.

Continued uncertainty around the debt ceiling prompted Biden to skip stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia after attending a Group of Seven summit of the world’s wealthiest countries in Hiroshima, Japan.

“We have a lot of work to do in a short time,” McCarthy told reporters, saying the Oval Office session set the stage for future conversations.

WORK REQUIREMENTS

Prior to the meeting, sources said Biden and McCarthy aides discussed requirements for two key programs that provide food and cash assistance to families.

Expanding work requirements has been a key demand from Republicans, who are also pushing for spending cuts in return for their votes to raise the debt ceiling. McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that his party, which controls the House by a 222-to-213 margin, would only accept a deal that cuts spending.

“We can raise the debt ceiling if we limit what we’re going to spend going forward,” McCarthy told reporters.

Both parties agree on the need for urgent action.

Over the past week, the staffs of the two sides have discussed a series of issues. In addition to work requirements for some benefit programs for low-income Americans, spending caps and changes to energy permits have been offered in exchange for votes to lift the limit, according to people briefed on the talks.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal details of the closed-door negotiations, said talks over work demands are focused on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the name of food stamps, and the temporary assistance program for needy families.

Biden hinted at the negotiations in public remarks over the weekend, saying he would not consider such a move for the Medicaid health program for low-income Americans.

PREVIOUS DEGRADATION

A similar standoff in 2011 over the debt limit led to a historic downgrade in the United States’ credit rating, triggering a stock sell-off and pushing government borrowing costs higher.

The current standoff has rattled investors, sending the cost of insuring exposure to US government debt to record highs. A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday found that three-quarters of Americans fear a default could take a heavy toll on families like theirs.

Reporting by David Morgan and Jarrett Renshaw, additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Rosalba O’Brien

