UK crypto trading should be regulated as a form of gambling, MPs | cryptocurrency





UK authorities should regulate cryptocurrency trading as a form of gambling, not a financial service, the Parliamentary Finance Committee said after a new investigation into the industry.

The government should avoid wasting more taxpayer money on spurring technological innovations like digital tokens without showing clear benefits to the public, lawmakers said in a report released Wednesday.

Like gambling, trading and investing in cryptocurrencies can be addictive, the lawmakers concluded. And while underlying blockchain technology may benefit the broader financial services industry, the process of betting on volatile prices of uncollateralized assets like Bitcoin can cause consumers to lose life-changing cash.

Conservative MP and Treasurer Harriett Baldwin said effective regulation is clearly needed to support productive innovation in the UK’s financial services industry and protect consumers from harm. However, with no intrinsic value, high price volatility, and no discernible social benefit, consumer transactions in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are more like gambling than financial services and should be regulated as such.

By betting on these unbacked tokens, consumers should be aware that they may lose all their money.

The recommendation could affect government plans to regulate cryptocurrencies, which are being considered after consultations earlier this year.

Cryptocurrency trading was widely expected to ultimately fall under the Financial Conduct Authority, which is now responsible for ensuring companies comply with money laundering rules, and will soon take over monitoring advertising.

However, the Treasury Commission said that treating cryptocurrency trading or investment like a financial service and regulating it through the FCA risks creating a halo effect that could lead consumers to believe that the industry is more secure than it actually is, or that they are protected from financial loss. said. no.

The report said regulating cryptocurrencies as gambling would be consistent with the government’s equal risk, equal regulatory consequences principle.

The report also criticized the government’s latest attempt to produce non-fungible tokens through the Royal Mint. NFTs are unique digital assets stored on a blockchain, the same distributed ledger used to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. However, the project, which the Labor Party criticized as a cryptocurrency gimmick, was scrapped in March, less than a year after its announcement.

The Treasury Commission is urging governments to take a balanced approach to technology and avoid spending public resources supporting crypto-asset activities without a clear and beneficial use case, adding that failed NFT projects are a case in point.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

That said: It is not the role of governments to promote certain technological innovations for themselves.

A Treasury Department spokesperson said that the risks posed by cryptocurrencies are typical of those posed by financial services, and that it is financial services regulation, not gambling regulation, that has a track record of mitigating it.

The CryptoUK industry group did not respond to a request for comment prior to posting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/may/17/cryptocurrency-trading-in-uk-should-be-regulated-as-form-of-gambling-say-mps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos