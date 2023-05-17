US Dollar Hits 7-Week High After Strong Data; US debt risks in focus





The euro hits its highest level in six weeks against the U.S. dollar. Housing starts increased in April in the United States. Debt ceiling talks to continue next weekChinese yuan weakens past 7 to the dollar

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) – The dollar hit a seven-week high on Wednesday, boosted by safe havens amid risk of a U.S. debt default as traders cut bets on a lower interest rate. interest from the Federal Reserve anytime soon after strong US consumer spending and housing data.

The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s value against six major currencies, climbed to 103.12, its highest level since late March. It was up 0.3% at 102.91.

The euro, meanwhile, fell to a six-week low against the dollar at $1.0811. It last changed hands at $1.0830, down 0.3%.

“Recent data paints a more resilient picture of US growth relative to Europe,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

“Furthermore, high inflation and low unemployment on this side of the pond suggest that any U.S. rate cuts are likely to materialize later than sooner.”

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. single-family home construction rose in April, but data for the previous month was revised down.

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of residential construction, rose 1.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 846,000 units last month. Data for March has been revised down to show construction of single-family homes falling at a rate of 833,000 units instead of rising at a rate of 861,000 units as previously reported.

This followed reports on Tuesday that U.S. retail sales rose in April, although they were below expectations. But the underlying trend remained strong.

U.S. industrial production also rose, rising 1% last month, easily beating expectations of a flat reading and slightly up from a revised 0.8% rise in March.

By late morning, the dollar rose 0.7% against the yen to 137.37 yen, after hitting a two-week high of 137.445 yen.

The dollar also traded higher against the pound, which fell 0.2% to $1.2465. The pound fell as low as $1.2422, the lowest level since late April.

Discussions on the US debt ceiling remained the focus of attention.

President Joe Biden will continue talks with congressional leaders on the US debt ceiling later this week, the White House announced on Wednesday, as US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy looks on. is committed to avoiding default.

“I think at the end of the day we don’t have a default,” McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC.

Interest rate futures pricing implies no chance of a Fed rate cut in June, down from a roughly 17% chance seen a month ago.

“We expect further modest increases in the dollar as markets continue to lower prices for rate cuts,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso. “A rate hike is possible this year, although the hurdle is high.”

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan weakened past 7 to the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in five months amid geopolitical tensions and fresh signs that China’s post-COVID-19 recovery is faltering.

In the offshore market, the dollar rose 0.2% to 7.00911.

