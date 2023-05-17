F-16 jets: Britain and the Netherlands are working to procure fighter jets for Ukraine, Downing Street says.





London CNN —

Britain and the Netherlands are building an international coalition to help Ukraine procure F-16 fighter jets as Russia intensifies airstrikes, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday.

The two NATO allies are trying to bring American-made fighters to Ukraine and train Kiev pilots to fly them, according to a Downing Street reading after Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met at a Council of Europe summit in Iceland. .

Ukraine, which has said fighter jets are essential to defend against Russian missile and drone strikes, welcomed the announcement from British and Dutch leaders.

Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential office, Volodymyr Zelensky, said the F-16 was needed and he was grateful to allies for working in this direction, including training pilots.

Yermak said he specifically confirmed that Belgium, another NATO ally, was ready to train Ukrainian pilots.

Britain doesn’t have F-16s in its Air Force, but the Netherlands and Belgium do. The US Air Force has nearly 800 F-16s in its fleet.

Speaking in Britain on Monday, Zelensky welcomed new military support commitments from European leaders but reiterated the call for a modern fighter jet.

After a visit with Sunak, Zelensky hinted that Ukraine was closer to receiving the F-16s, saying Kiev and London were actively pursuing plans. Zelensky also thanked Britain for agreeing to train Ukrainian pilots.

The US Air Force calls the F-16, which first flew in 1978, a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system.

The single-engine jet can operate in either air-to-air or ground-attack mode, and can fly a range of 500 miles (860 km) in all weather conditions.

It will be a significant upgrade to the aircraft of the current Ukrainian fleet. Primarily Soviet-era fighters provided to Kiev by other European countries, such as Poland, which were either in the Ukrainian Air Force prior to the invasion of Russia or were in Soviet orbit. .

Despite Zelensky’s repeated pleas for the F-16, many of Ukraine’s allies were reluctant to supply Kiev with weapons capable of reaching Russian soil.

Early in the war, the United States believed that supplying Ukraine with new fighter jets risked escalating tensions between NATO and Russia.

Meanwhile, U.S. and allied officials have previously said the jet would be impractical as it would require significant training and Russia possesses a wide range of anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot it down.

Moving F-16s to Ukraine requires US approval, and US President Joe Biden said earlier this year that Kiev does not need fighter jets.

But CNN reported in March that the US is working with Ukrainian pilots in the US to determine how long training to fly the F-16 will take.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/16/europe/uk-netherlands-ukraine-f-16-fighters-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos