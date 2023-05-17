Biden, McCarthy say US won’t default as debt talks move forward





WASHINGTON Top leaders on both sides of the aisle reassured Americans on Wednesday that the United States will not default on its debt as tense debt ceiling negotiations continue.

“I think at the end of the day, we don’t have a default,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC in a “Squawk Box” interview Wednesday morning.

President Joe Biden echoed that sentiment later in remarks from the White House, “We’re going to come together because that’s not an alternative,” he said. “Every leader in the room understands the consequences of failure.”

Biden spoke minutes before leaving Washington for a truncated visit to Asia, where he plans to attend the Group of Seven summit. He also said he would hold a press conference on Sunday upon his return to share the latest news on the negotiations.

The remarks from the Speaker of the House and the President were the latest signs that negotiations, stalled for months, were now entering a more serious and concrete phase, and potentially closer to an agreement.

Leaders are running out of time to raise the debt ceiling before the June 1 deadline, when the government is expected to run out of money. McCarthy met with Biden at the White House on Tuesday alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior congressional leaders in a bid to hammer out a deal before the president departs for Japan.

McCarthy refrained from saying Wednesday that he was optimistic about the status of the talks, but said he was encouraged by Biden’s willingness to negotiate.

“The one thing I’m sure of is that we now have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion,” McCarthy said. “The schedule is very tight. But we’ll make sure we’re in the room and get it done.”

Raising the debt ceiling is necessary for the government to cover spending commitments already approved by Congress and the President and avoid defaults. This does not authorize new expenditures. But House Republicans have said they won’t raise the limit if Biden and lawmakers don’t agree to future spending cuts.

McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in separate talks Wednesday morning on “Squawk Box,” agreed negotiations were moving forward, but both remained entrenched.

Jeffries called a Republican demand to attach work requirements to federal food benefits a “non-starter,” but said he remained optimistic about negotiations.

“It was a very positive meeting yesterday,” Jeffries said. “It was calm. It was frank in terms of the discussion and I’m optimistic that common ground will be found in the next week or two.”

Jeffries noted that the last time work requirements were proposed, in the 2018 Farm Bill, Republicans, including McCarthy, voted against it.

“It’s completely unreasonable to think that at this particular time, in the context of a debt ceiling showdown that was fabricated, as part of an effort to avoid default, that these types of self -so-called work demands can be imposed on the American people,” he said.

McCarthy, on the other hand, argued that work demands were the “responsible” thing to do, and noted that Biden voted for work demands when he was a senator.

“Work requirements are only for able-bodied people with no dependents,” McCarthy said. “You could be in school and be exempted. You could be looking for a job and be exempted. But what we’ve found is that every piece of statistic helps people get jobs, helps our supply chain, helps the economy and the individual even stronger, and that’s what we should be doing.”

While Republicans pushed for job demands, Democrats called for revenue-raising mechanisms to be part of the debate. McCarthy said taxes would not be discussed.

“There will be no fiscal discussion on this debt cap,” McCarthy said. “The president admitted it yesterday.”

A sovereign debt default would wreak havoc on the economy and destroy global markets. A default on Treasuries could send the US economy into freefall. The last time Republicans in Congress threatened to default in 2011, Standard & Poor’s downgraded the US credit rating for the first time ever from AAA to AA+.

The Treasury Department has taken extraordinary measures to continue paying government bills and expects to be able to avoid a first-ever default until at least early June. .”

If the United States were to default, gross domestic product would drop 4% and more than 7 million workers would lose their jobs, Moody’s Analytics recently predicted. Even a brief default would result in the loss of 2 million jobs, according to the data.

