Zach Johnson seeks camaraderie and chemistry for USA Ryder Cup team





Mark Schlabach, ESPN Senior Writer May 17, 2023, 12:29 p.m. ET

CloseSenior college football writer Author of seven college football books Graduated from the University of Georgia

ROCHESTER, NY – USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson still has more than three months to decide which players will be among his six captain’s picks for Rome’s away games in September, but he has a pretty good idea of ​​what he is looking for.

The top six players in the Ryder Cup points standings after the August 17-20 BMW Championship will automatically qualify for Team USA. The team will be announced the following week after the season-ending Tour Championship.

The Americans will try to end a 30-year drought on European soil at the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for September 29-October 29. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome.

“I want camaraderie and chemistry in the team room,” Johnson said during a press conference at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Wednesday. “I want team ownership. I think that’s probably more true there than here. I want horses for lessons. I want guys who can sail Marco Simone in September, and caddies because it’s a hilly gem. There are many factors.”

Editor’s Choice

2 Related

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay are currently in the top six in points.

Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris complete the top 10 in points, but Zalatoris will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing back surgery and will not compete in the Ryder Cup. Tony Finau, who is 13th in points, is likely working his way into the team after winning the PGA Tour four times since July.

Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Chris Kirk, Harris English, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and others could also star.

Johnson was asked specifically about Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who left the PGA Tour to play in the LIV Golf League. Zach Johnson said it’s hard to gauge their form as he hasn’t seen them play much in person.

“I don’t travel anywhere except the PGA Tour and the majors,” Zach Johnson said. “I don’t know. I haven’t really looked into statistics and data processing and that kind of stuff, so it’s not really fair for me to say that’s the only metric. But I’m in golf circles. I know what’s going on. I’m not oblivious to things. The way I see it is every guy that wants to be on the USA Ryder Cup team should try to be a part of it. from the top six. Either way, you have to play well and earn your place in this team.”

Dustin Johnson, who is 37th in the USA team points standings, went 5-0 in the Americans’ historic 19-9 rout of the Europeans at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

A two-time major champion with 24 career PGA Tour wins, Johnson was LIV Golf’s Individual Champion in its inaugural season in 2022. He also picked up his first win of 2023 at last week’s LIV Golf Tournament at Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He finished tied for 48th at the Masters.

“Really hard for me to judge that,” Zach Johnson said of Dustin Johnson’s chances. “Again, I don’t know the golf courses they play on. I’ve never seen them. I’m not walking there in person. You’re talking about an individual whose CV is extremely deep and broad. He’s certainly of my generation one of the best players I’ve ever faced, but it’s not fair for me to guess his true form or the true form of someone I can’t witness. “

Dustin Johnson has said he wants to play in the Ryder Cup, despite the ongoing feud between the LIV Golf League and the PGA Tour.

“I don’t know if I would be chosen,” he said. “Obviously if I continue to play very well for the rest of the year, then obviously there’s a chance. Yes, I would really like to play in the Ryder Cup. It’s one of my favorite events, especially after the last Ryder Cup. Obviously I had a great week. And, yeah, it’s just a great event, and yeah, I’d love to be a part of it.

Koepka, who has been plagued with a knee injury for much of the last two seasons, finished tied for second at the Masters, 4 strokes behind winner Jon Rahm. Koepka is 6-5-1 on three U.S. Ryder Cup teams.

“I haven’t really seen where he is since Augusta,” Zach Johnson said. “He played very well that week, but it’s a week. I don’t want to sit here and say it’s concrete, that’s the only thing we’re going to look at. It’s a week , in a big hall, at the Masters tournament. He played very well. But there is still a lot of golf until then.”

Zach Johnson spoke to Koepka for a few minutes on the Oak Hill practice green on Wednesday.

“It would be great to represent the United States,” Koepka said. “Every time we do it’s always fun. But I don’t focus on it. It’s not, like, my first thought when I’m going to play well this week. If I run my business here, everything will take care of himself. If you win go second, first, first, first, it would be kinda hard not to pick, wouldn’t it? If you mind business, I feel like it should be fine.

The Team USA captain said on Wednesday that the PGA of America had given him permission to take his team on reconnaissance to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in mid-August. Johnson said he told potential team members that making the trip would be a priority.

“I’m taking the 12 guys that are part of my team to Rome 2 weeks before the event, so they can get on the pitch, experience Marco Simone first hand,” Johnson said. “Then when we leave and come home for two weeks, they will at least, I think, have a fairly realistic expectation of what is needed. I think that helps. I think that trip there will be crucial. . “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/37670095/zach-johnson-seeks-camaraderie-chemistry-us-ryder-cup-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos