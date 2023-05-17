Stellantis warns of UK EV production exit under Brexit rules





General stock photos of the Astra assembly line at the Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Filming date: Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Peter Byrne-Pa Images | Par photo | Getty Images

LONDON executives at Stellantis, the car giant for brands including Peugeot, Chrysler and Citron, met with British ministers on Wednesday and warned that post-Brexit trade agreements would seriously jeopardize their business in Britain.

Stellantis manufactures Vauxhall, Fiat, Opel and other vehicles from two factories in the UK and employs more than 5,000 people. We plan to move towards majority and 100% EV production as we introduce electrification across our brands.

Companies submitting to a government inquiry into car battery production say tariffs on batteries transported between the UK and mainland Europe will put them at a competitive disadvantage going forward.

“If the cost of manufacturing EVs in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable, operations will cease,” citing the BMW Group’s move decision to shift electric Mini production to China and Honda’s investment in EV production in the US after the lockdown. “he said. of its UK site.

EUU.K. The Trade and Cooperation Agreement has responded to these sourcing issues by giving batteries and EVs a grace period before full country-of-origin tariffs are imposed. However, over the next few years, it will become progressively more stringent, rising to 45% and then 65% in terms of domestic production requirements. Otherwise, automakers will impose a 10% export duty on EVs.

Stellantis said manufacturing batteries in China and mainland Europe in the next few years, as currently planned, would face “high logistical costs” that threaten “the sustainability of UK manufacturing operations”.

The company has warned that the UK does not have sufficient supplies of the materials it needs to support vehicle battery production. This is also a problem in mainland Europe, but due to the large supply coming from China, Stellantis has made significant investments in gigafactories in France, Germany and Italy, and noted that it has set up battery joint ventures.

It wants the government to negotiate with EU officials to keep the current rules in place until 2027.

This is in response to the EU and its member states forming the European Battery Alliance and, in part in response to the groundbreaking Inflation Reduction Act in the US, to focus on EV production, with plans to relax state support rules for green manufacturing. It came out while I was doing it.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to try to attract investment.

The UK has made some strides in EV and battery production, with plans for a large lithium refinery in the north of England and Nissan building a battery gigafactory with a Chinese partner. But there’s also the instability that battery maker Britishvolt narrowly rescued from administration earlier this year.

The committee hearing is an attempt to pave the way for the future of domestic EV production with the Automotive Transformation Fund.

Andy Palmer, former COO of Nissan and chairman of EV battery maker Inobat, told the BBC on Wednesday: “We’ve been dozing off about bringing a battery factory to the UK.”

Mike Hawes, president of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said that regulations of origin for batteries “present a significant challenge for manufacturers on both sides of the channel as tariffs and price increases can discourage consumers from purchasing them.” This is the vehicle we need to meet our climate change goals.”

Matthias Heck, chief credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, told CNBC that many companies are looking to set up EV battery manufacturing facilities near car factories because of the complexity of the auto industry’s supply chain, with many parts crossing borders, sometimes multiple times.

These include Stellantis, which has joint ventures with Mercedes-Benz and Total, Volkswagen and Tesla. Meanwhile, the EU project benefits from subsidies and local government support, as well as proximity to factories in France and Germany.

“In countries where this is not possible, car manufacturers rely on battery imports at competitive prices and logistical costs. Otherwise, they cannot produce battery electric vehicles at a cost competitive with imports from other countries.”

