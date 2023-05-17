Stellantis: Brexit deal must be changed or UK car factories will be closed.





British carmaker Stellantis warned on Wednesday that British car factories could close and thousands of jobs would be lost if the government doesn’t immediately renegotiate the Brexit trade deal.

Owners of the Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat brands will be allowed to export their electric vans to Europe from next year, when stricter post-Brexit rules come into effect, according to a current deal in the UK Parliament. They said they would levy tariffs.

Hyundai Motor has urged the government to reach an agreement with the European Union on extending the current regulations on parts sourcing through 2027 instead of changing the 2024 plan.

In response, a government spokesman said the business minister had raised the issue with the EU.

Stellantis said in filings with the House of Commons committee examining the prospects for the UK’s electric vehicle industry that it would cease operations if the cost of manufacturing EVs in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable.

Manufacturers will not continue to invest and [instead will] Moving manufacturing operations out of the UK, as seen with previously established UK manufacturers such as Ford and Mini.

Under the trade agreement Britain agreed to when leaving the bloc, from 2024 onwards 45% of the value of electric vehicles must come from the UK or the EU to avoid tariffs.

To save the car industry, the UK must urgently attract battery makers and other car suppliers to set up here, as well as extending their time with the EU, Nissan’s former chief operating officer Andy Palmer told BBC Radio.

The cost of failure is very clear. The 800,000 jobs in the UK are primarily related to the car industry, said Palmer, who is also chairman of European battery maker InoBat.

If there is no battery capability in the UK, those car manufacturers will move to mainland Europe.

The British automotive trade group, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said in its submission that the current manufacturing capacities in the EU and UK would prevent the sector from meeting requirements for batteries and battery components.

These warnings reflect widespread concerns within the industry that the UK automotive sector does not have the capacity or supply chain to transition to electric vehicles.

The UK has attracted EV investments from Nissan (NSANF) and Ford (F), but other big players are still weighing their investments.

Stellantis has announced a £100m ($126m) electric vehicle investment in its 2021 Ellesmere Port site. When we published this announcement, we stated in our submission that we believed we would be able to make enough parts to meet in the UK or Europe. rule.

It said these rules of origin could not be met at this time, citing external factors such as the war in Ukraine, supply problems and inflation in the cost of raw materials.

