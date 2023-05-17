Biden confident of reaching agreement with McCarthy to avoid US debt default | american politics





Joe Biden and Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday they believed a deal to avoid a U.S. debt default was within reach.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said: I’m confident we’ll get the budget deal right, that America won’t default.

Were going to get together because there’s no other way to do what’s right for the country. We have to move forward.

On Tuesday, Biden and McCarthy met for an hour at the White House, a meeting the president called productive.

Biden, who has faced criticism for his handling of the issue, is due to travel to the G7 summit in Japan but cut the trip short to pursue a debt ceiling deal. Plans to visit Papua New Guinea and Australia have been postponed.

On Wednesday, the president said: I will be in constant contact with my team while at the G7 and will also be in close contact with speaker McCarthy and other leaders.

What I did in anticipation of the fact that we won’t accomplish everything before I returned was that I cut my trip short in order to be [here] for final negotiations and sign the agreement with the majority leader.

Biden said he expected to return to Washington on Sunday and hold a press conference. Bidens’ press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN that Bidens’ decision to cut short his trip to Asia sends the message that…America is not defaulting on its debt.

Also on Wednesday, McCarthy spoke with CNBC.

He said: I think at the end of the day we don’t default. What I am sure of is that we now have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion. The deadline is very tight. But we were going to make sure we were in the room and it was done.

A failure to honor US debts could have catastrophic effects on the US and global economies. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has indicated that without a deal, default could occur as early as June 1.

Republicans want deep spending cuts. Democrats say Republicans should accept a clean debt bill, the kind they have repeatedly passed under Donald Trump. But Biden also seemed willing to compromise, including some work demands on federal programs, but not health programs.

Financial markets appeared to be supported as McCarthy joined Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and the White House in promising that the United States would not fail to pay its debts. US stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday.

It was widely reported that Biden agreed to a key McCarthy demand: that the negotiations be led by a small group of aides, cutting out, for now, Democratic leaders from the House and Senate.

Politico said Biden is now represented by White House adviser Steve Richetti, budget director Shalanda Young and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell. Garret Graves, a Louisiana Republican and McCarthy ally, led the Republican team.

McCarthy, who controls the House with just five seats, is widely seen as at the mercy of the far-right Republican caucus. But according to Politico, Graves is not a bomb thrower or a big stander, and Democrats told us they saw him as a steady hand in other bipartisan political negotiations.

Politico reported that new dealmakers huddled on Capitol Hill last night to begin negotiations, reflecting the time crunch as the clock ticks toward a potential June 1 default. Punchbowl News said full-scale negotiations [were] should start on Wednesday.

It will not be a simple process. Negotiators, Punchbowl said, had a very difficult task ahead of them. They need to find a deal that can pass Congress within the next 15 days. To do this, they will have to come up with a framework over the next few days.

This is a massive uprising that will require skillful negotiations, cooperation from all parties, and incredible flexibility from our national political leaders. Basically, anything Congress hasn’t done at all this year and traditionally isn’t very good.

House Republicans are demanding $4.8 billion in spending cuts, mostly for Democratic priorities, including social and environmental spending. Demonstrating the political vice Biden finds himself in, progressives have warned him not to back down.

It’s really important that we don’t give ground, Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Axios. We have made it clear that if they give in to these core democratic values, there will be a huge backlash.

Jean-Pierre told CNN that Republicans want to cut health care, they want to increase poverty, and that’s not going to save a lot of money.

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic Minority Leader, also spoke with CNBC.

This creates uncertainty which is bad for the American people. It’s bad for the economy. It’s bad for business, he says. And so our view has always been that any resolution of this matter must take at least two years. And this is a position that was clarified again at yesterday’s meeting.

Punchbowl said: If Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling through 2025, McCarthy will demand a lot in return.

Jeffries insisted: Our view is that if we were going to have a thoughtful conversation about deficit reduction, that conversation cannot simply be one-sided, based on the right-wing ideological perspective of a handful of hardline Maga Republicans.

That’s not how public policy is done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/17/biden-us-debt-ceiling-g7-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos