US accuses ex-Apple employee of trying to steal tech, fleeing to China





WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday announced charges in five cases involving alleged attempts to steal technology for the benefit of China, Russia and Iran, including a former Apple engineer Inc (AAPL.O) accused of targeting the company’s technology at autonomous devices. systems, including self-driving cars, then flee to China.

The cases detailed at a Justice Department press conference centered on allegations of the theft of trade secrets and other technology. Two of the cases involved what US officials called supply networks created to help Russian military and intelligence services obtain sensitive technology.

The five cases were the first announced by a US “strike force” formed in February in part to protect sensitive technology, although investigations began before it was created.

“We remain vigilant in enforcing American laws to stop the flow of sensitive technology to our foreign adversaries,” Matt Olsen, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, told reporters. “We are committed to doing everything possible to prevent these advanced tools from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries.”

The former Apple engineer, identified as Weibao Wang, 35, previously resided in Mountain View, Calif., and was hired by Apple in 2016, according to an April indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

In 2017, he took a job in the United States with a Chinese company working on developing self-driving cars before resigning from Apple, but waited about four months before telling Apple about his new job, according to the deed. ‘charge.

After his last day at Apple, the company discovered he had accessed large amounts of proprietary data in the days before he left, the Justice Department said. Federal agents searched his home in June 2018 and found “large amounts” of Apple data, he added. Shortly after the search, he boarded a plane for China, the department said.

An American flag flies in front of the U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020.

Apple’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have gone unevenly since 2014, when the company began designing a vehicle from the ground up. A December report said Apple had postponed the car’s planned launch to 2026. Reports filed with the state of California show that Apple is testing vehicles on state roads.

Apple declined to comment on the matter.

In a second China-related case, US prosecutors announced charges against Liming Li, 64, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from his California-based employers to set up his own competing business in China.

New York prosecutors have charged Nikolaos “Nikos” Bogonikolos, 49, of Greece with smuggling US-sourced military technology to Russia while working as a defense contractor for NATO.

Russian nationals Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin have each been indicted in Arizona for allegedly using their Florida-based company to send aircraft parts to Russian airlines, while the Commerce Department, in a parallel action, suspended their export privileges.

Additionally, New York prosecutors announced charges against Xiangjiang Qiao, also known as Joe Hansen, 39, for allegedly using a Chinese company under US sanctions to supply Iran with materials. used in the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Qiao and Wang remain at large in China, while the other four defendants have been arrested, US officials said.

Lawyers for Patsulya and Besedin, who were arrested on May 11, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Li did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not determine who is representing Bogonikolos.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Sarah Lynch

