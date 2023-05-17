4 killed, 3 kidnapped when gunmen attack US convoy in Nigeria, police say





Gunmen attacked a US convoy in Nigeria on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Nigerian police said the attack, which took place in Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria, left four people dead. Three others were kidnapped.

“It appears that a US convoy vehicle was attacked. What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved. And therefore no US citizens were injured,” Kirby said. during a briefing.

“We are aware of some casualties, maybe even some killed, but I don’t want to get too deep into where we are right now. It just happened and the State Department is looking into it,” he said. added Kirby.

“No American citizens were in the convoy,” confirmed Nigerian police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu.

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon along Atani Road, Osamale in Ogbaru district, police said.

The gunmen “murdered two of the Police Mobile Force members and two consulate staff”, Tochukwu said, before “burning” their vehicle.

Separatists operating in the region have stepped up their attacks in recent years, usually targeting police or government buildings.

Joint security forces were deployed to the scene, Tochukwu said, but the gunmen managed to abduct two police officers and a driver. A “rescue/recovery operation” was underway Tuesday evening, he added in his statement.

“Personnel from the US mission in Nigeria are working with the Nigerian security services to investigate,” a State Department spokesman told AFP. “The safety of our staff is always paramount and we take great care when arranging field trips.”

Nigerian officials often blame the attacks in the southeast on the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafran Movement (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

IPOB has repeatedly denied responsibility for the violence.

The leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is in government custody and faces trial for treason after being detained overseas and brought back to Nigeria.

Separatism is a sensitive issue in Nigeria, where the declaration of an independent Republic of Biafra by Igbo army officers in the southeast in 1967 sparked a three-year civil war that claimed over a million of dead.

The violence in the southeast is just one of many issues facing President-elect Bola Tinubu, who will take over as leader of Africa’s most populous nation later this month.

The military is also battling a 14-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast, gangs kidnapping and killing in the northwest and central states, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

After a brief period of calm during the February and March elections for the presidency and governorships, attacks have increased in recent weeks.

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, who ran and lost in the Feb. 25 presidential election, is one of those challenging Tinubu’s victory, alleging fraud.

The electoral commission acknowledged “problems” during the vote but rejected claims that the process was not free and fair.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gunmen-attack-american-convoy-nigeria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos