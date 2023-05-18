Rachael Rollins, US attorney from Massachusetts, charged with wide-ranging misconduct in surveillance reports





Ms. Rollinss’s conduct in releasing nonpublic DOJ information constitutes an extraordinary abuse of her authority and threatens to erode public confidence in the integrity of federal law enforcement actions, wrote Special Counsel Henry Kerner as he delivered a 105-page report to President Joe Biden.

We found that the conduct of Rollinss described throughout this report violated federal regulations, numerous DOJ policies, its ethics agreement, and applicable law, and fell far short of the standards of professionalism and judgment that the Department should expect of any employee, let alone a US attorney, Horowitz concluded in his 161-page compendium on the allegations against Rollins.

Horowitz found that Rollins violated federal misrepresentation law and he said he referred the case to the Justice Department for a prosecution decision on Dec. 16, 2022. But three weeks later, did he noted, the department informed the OIG that it had declined prosecution.

A lawyer for Rollins, Michael Bromwich, did not directly address the more serious allegations, but said some of the episodes were the result of his move from state politics to federal prosecutor.

The central truth is that Ms Rollins went from being an elected official with virtually no restrictions on her activities to the highly regulated environment of the US attorney’s office, said Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general. Most of the allegations correspond to minor process faults. While Ms. Rollins was able to raise many facts and arguments relating to these matters, she had no interest in pursuing them further. She thought the best course was to step aside and end the case before it overwhelmed her office and the DOJ.

Rollins’ departure under a cloud of scandal has repercussions that extend far beyond Massachusetts. Biden and senior Senate Democrats used significant political capital to force Rollins’ nomination through a split Senate in December 2021. It was confirmed in a 51-50 vote that forced the vice president Kamala Harris to cut ties twice.

Shortly after the reports were released Wednesday morning, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he welcomed Rollins’ decision to step down.

I am deeply concerned about Ms. Rollins’ misconduct, as documented in the inspectors general’s and special advocates’ reports, and support her immediate resignation, Durbin said in a statement.

The Massachusetts senators, both Democrats who lobbied for Rollins for the federal prosecutor job two years ago, said Wednesday his decision to step down was the right one.

These findings are deeply troubling and we agree with Rollins’ decision to step down, the senses said. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren in a joint statement. It is extremely important that public servants maintain high ethical standards and that the work of the Department of Justice on behalf of Massachusetts continues uninterrupted.

Before being hired as a U.S. attorney, Rollins was a prominent member of a string of progressive district attorneys who won local elections in recent years by pledging to step back from tough enforcement of many criminal laws. Many of those prosecutors are now under attack from conservatives who blame the changes for increasing crime rates in some cities.

The new reports expose Rollins’ behind-the-scenes efforts last year to an ally, Ricardo Arroyo, in his campaign to succeed him as Suffolk District Attorney. Rollins, according to federal investigators, fed reporters from Boston’s two major metro newspapers information intended to harm Arroyos’ rival Kevin Hayden, who was serving the remainder of Rollins’ term as district attorney. One of the reports states that Rollins acted as a de facto campaign adviser to Arroyo despite never publicly supporting him and repeatedly trying to sabotage Hayden in what has become a brutal primary election battle in which both candidates were accused of misconduct.

Rollins’ most egregious violation, investigators say, came when she handed a reporter from the Boston Herald an internal Justice Department memo disqualifying herself and her office from an unspecified investigation into Hayden to create public perception of a potential federal investigation into Hayden’s handling of alleged misconduct by local transportation police officers. While Rollins gave the Herald some of the information before the Democratic primary, the newspaper didn’t publish it until after, when Hayden secured the nomination.

Reports allege Rollins’ actions violated the Hatch Act, a longstanding federal law limiting the activities of federal employees in partisan political races. For many classes of federal workers, violations of the type Rollins has been charged with can result in workplace discipline, including dismissal in serious cases, but only the president can take action against U.S. attorneys because are appointed by the president.

Rollins’ plan to step down by Friday appears to anticipate such a move against her. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Rollins told federal investigators she did not believe her conversations with Arroyo violated the Hatch Act or Justice Department policy because I had them as an individual and also spoke with Hayden. But, she added, I am not saying that these communications are appropriate.

Arroyo called the situation incredibly sad when speaking with reporters at Boston City Hall on Wednesday, adding that he had not yet had a chance to read the report. He described Rollins as a longtime friend whose relationship predated his entry into public service and as someone I went to for advice. And Arroyo, who faced possible sexual assault allegations towards the end of the primary campaign, said the Suffolk District prosecutors’ race suffered from a number of illegal leaks from different directions. Arroyo, now a Boston city councilman, did not respond to requests for additional comment.

The Inspector General revealed that he had obtained phone records and text messages from Rollins, with her consent, to help counter her claims that she had no contact with the journalists in question. These recordings contributed to Horowitz’s conclusion that Rollins had lied in his interviews.

But Rollins claimed the violations did not end with leaking nonpublic information or his lack of candor with investigators. The inspector general also exposed her for other apparent ethical violations in soliciting and accepting tickets to the Celtics from an associate who worked for the organization and for attending a press conference with political figures from foreground after POLITICO released a draft Supreme Court opinion quashing Roe v. Wade. .

Rollins has not publicly addressed the reports or allegations, but his attorney sent a 10-page letter to the Office of Special Counsel last week downplaying many of the claims and urging that his text messages with Arroyo not be made public.

Rachael has been deeply honored to serve as United States Attorney for the past 16 months and is incredibly proud of all that her office has accomplished during this limited time, particularly in the areas of gun violence and human rights. civilians, Bromwich said on Tuesday. Once the dust settles and her resignation, Rachael will make herself available to answer questions.

Lisa Kashinsky reported from Boston. Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/17/watchdog-reports-us-attorney-for-massachusetts-00097411 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

