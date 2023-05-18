10 things we learned from the UK NatCon conference | repair





The National Congress of Conservatives, a loosely aligned Conservative party run by America’s right-wing think tank, has spent the past three days in Westminster hearing from a range of politicians, scholars and writers. Here are 10 things I’ve learned so far.

1. NatCon was a big hit in Tory circles.

Back in 2019, when the circuit conference was held in London, the Conservative speaker was perennial backbencher Daniel Kawczynski. This time there were two ministers, Suella Braverman and Michael Gove, and a series of other Tory MPs, and consequently, a press reputation. This is an arrived event and a set of ideas.

2. Orbn-style birth rate populism has landed in the UK.

Perhaps the most reported speech was that of Tory supporter Miriam Cates, who in part linked Viktor Orbn and Giorgia Meloni in describing low birth rates as an existential crisis in the West. Populist leaders in Hungary and Italy have been outspoken against migrants and want more children born at home. Although Cates was implicit, he didn’t point it out. Even more shocking was her claim that the lack of babies was due to cultural Marxism, which is systematically destroying the souls of our children.

NatCon: Most Memorable Moments from Right-Wing Conference Videos

The conference is run by the Edmund Burke Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, and Yoram Hazony is an Israeli-American writer whose populist nationalist ideas were credited with influencing the Donald Trump administration. . In a freewheeling speech on Monday, Hazony said Britain was plagued by neo-Marxist demagogues and called for a return to compulsory military service.

4. Not all Conservative speakers are converts

Cates, like other backbenchers, leaned into such ideas, but interestingly others were more wary, Danny Kruger, who warned against what he described as a mixture of Marxism and narcissism and paganism, self-worship and nature-worship. Jacob Rees-Mogg gave a fairly standard speech on economic liberalism, and Michael Gove vigorously warned against overreliance on populism as an electoral tool.

5. The same goes for your audience.

The NatCon conference had a significant attendance, filling at most three-quarters of the 1,000-seat main hall of the Emmanuel Center in Westminster. While very serious American think-tank acolytes were baffled as to why protesters in hats were blasting the Benny Hill topic outdoors at deafening volumes, the domestic contingent was culture warriors, free-tradeists, various economic liberals, and simpletons. curious. Some confessed to being uncomfortable and even embarrassed by the off-piste speakers.

6. Conservative internal discipline is shaking

Rishi Sunak will get used to making a fuss from the likes of Cates and Kruger, but six months after becoming Prime Minister, it will be noted how Home Secretary Suella Braverman used her speech to bolster her culture war credentials. no see. She still stands in de facto opposition to the immigration policies she oversees. It also made a lot of sense to describe Jacob Rees-Mogg’s mandatory voter identification, a policy he endorsed in his cabinet, as an attempt to gerrymander the election in favor of the Conservatives.

7. Election Year Dead End?

The entire NatCon philosophy remains a niche viewpoint among conservatives, but it’s clear that Sunak’s successors, especially Braverman, see the broader culture war clash as fertile ground. Whether the UK is as receptive to this as the US remains to be seen, however. Especially since the main American audience of evangelical Christians holding those views is much smaller, and the views in Britain are very different. Some pundits also argue that immigration, an area of ​​focus for British voters, is one that the Conservatives have pushed as far to the right as possible.

8. NatCon is the unsavory pool the Tories dip their toes into.

Despite all claims on the stage that the Conference and the Conservatives themselves are a broad church, some Tory MPs will be alarmed by the company their peers maintain. In a speech, Kevin Roberts, chairman of the Heritage Foundation, an American think-tank, criticized globalists for world politics and said leftists want to end democracy to force their opinions. Controversial historian David Starkey quoted his speech as arguing that racial justice groups were jealous of the superiority of the Holocaust and wanted it replaced by slavery. His comments were immediately condemned in the House of Commons.

9. Cost of living crisis?

As noted by some delegates, one of the clearest features of the gathering was that culture war issues and often thin debates about nationalism versus libertarianism had largely eclipsed all discussion on topics of primary concern to British voters. More or less as a policy forum, but as an almost philosophical conversation shop, that’s the point of NatCon. But at the risk of looking a bit out of reach.

10. The Strange Incident of the Leftist Straw Dolls

One trope that has been reiterated by both American and British speakers on stage is the awakening ghost of the left. Sometimes cast as Marxists, they infiltrate schools and universities in search of Western heritage and statues, and some seek the overthrow of it all. It defines Britain. The electoral problem in claiming this is that Britain’s leading left-leaning politician is Keir Starmer. He is an unconvincing goblin-maker that even friends would probably not describe as a radical.

