A Russian warlord poses with the body of a US Army veteran killed in Ukraine





Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin posed over the corpse of a US Army veteran in Ukraine. The man was identified as the retired Army Master Sgt. Nicolas Maimer. Prigozhin bizarrely said that the mercenary group would send the body back to the United States covered in an American flag.

Russian oligarch turned warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin posed over the corpse of a US Army veteran who died fighting in Ukraine, according to a video posted on Telegram.

The video appeared to show US documents that identified the fallen soldier as the retired staff sergeant. Nicholas Maimer, originally from Idaho. Maimer’s uncle confirmed his identity to the Idaho statesman.

In the video, Prigozhin eerily stated that the group would send the body back to the United States covered in an American flag as a mark of respect.

“So we’re going to hand him over to the United States of America, we’re going to put him in a coffin, cover him with the American flag with respect because he didn’t die in his bed as a grandfather but he died at war and most likely a worthy [death]right?” Prigozhin said in the video, according to a CNN translation.

Retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, a close friend of Maimer and founder of AFGFree, a non-profit group Maimer worked with in Ukraine, told CNN that Maimer was in a building in Bakhmut that s collapsed after being hit by artillery fire.

He added that Ukrainians who were with Maimer at the time believed he was either trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building or had been killed by a “barrage” of Russian artillery, CNN reported.

A soldier in the Telegram video posted to the Wagner account alleged that Maimer was shooting at Russian soldiers when he died.

Prigozhin said, “He was fighting back; he died in battle, so we’ll hand over his documents tomorrow morning and pack everything up, right?” according to CNN translations.

In a June 2022 interview with the Idaho Statesman, Maimer said he felt a call to go help when war broke out.

“I think this is one of the clearest unjust invasions in recent history,” Maimer said at the time. “It’s really obvious to everyone that this is an unwarranted invasion, so I felt like my moral compass was pointing me towards it.”

According to one of Maimer’s friends, Maimer was “training Ukrainian soldiers and officers” and had “begun to accumulate and organize a massive training manual for the Ukrainian military”.

