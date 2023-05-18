Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok | Montana





Montana became the first US state to ban TikTok after the governor signed a law banning mobile app stores from offering the app in the state by next year.

The move is one of the most dramatic in a series of US escalations against TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance. TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny over its ties to China, amid fears such ties could pose a threat to national security.

The federal government and more than half of US states have banned the app on government devices, and the Biden administration has threatened a nationwide ban unless its parent company sells its shares. More than half of US states and the federal government have a similar ban.

The company has previously denied ever sharing data with the Chinese government and said it would not if asked.

TikTok said in a statement that Montana’s bill violates the First Amendment rights of Montana residents by unlawfully banning TikTok, and that the company intends to defend the rights of our users within and outside of it. outside of Montana.

In March, TikToks CEO Shou Zi Chew was forced to defend his company’s relationship with China in a bipartisan congressional hearing, as lawmakers also questioned the CEO about the impact of social media on the youth mental health.

TikTok is one of the world’s most popular social networks with more than 100 million US users, and questions remain about how these bans will be enforced and how they will impact creators using the platform.

Montana’s new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, bans TikTok downloads in the state and would fine any entity, app store, or TikTok $10,000 a day for any time someone one will be offered the option to access the social media platform or download the app. Penalties would not apply to users.

Montana’s ban is expected to face legal challenges and will serve as the testing ground for America without TikTok that many national lawmakers have envisioned.

Gianforte also banned the use of all social media applications that collect and provide information or personal data to foreign adversaries on government-issued devices. Among the apps he listed are WeChat, whose parent company is headquartered in China; and Telegram Messenger, which was founded in Russia.

Opponents see the measure as government overreach and say Montana residents could easily circumvent the ban by using a virtual private network, a service that protects internet users by encrypting their data traffic, preventing others from watching. their web browsing. Meanwhile, internet freedom advocates and others have criticized the US crackdown as amounting to censorship.

Keegan Medrano, policy director for the ACLU of Montana, said the legislature is trampling on the free speech of hundreds of thousands of Montanans who use the app to speak out, gather information and run their small businesses on behalf of anti-Chinese sentiment.

NetChoice, a trade group that counts Google and TikTok among its members, called the bill unconstitutional.

This is a clear violation of the constitution, which prohibits the government from preventing Americans from accessing constitutionally protected speech online through websites or apps, said Carl Szabo, vice president. and group general counsel, in a statement.

