US Army Special Forces veteran Paul Maimer killed in Russian artillery ‘barrage’ in Bakhmut





CN—

A retired US Army special forces soldier has been identified as the US citizen killed by Russian artillery in the besieged town of Bakhmut this week, according to a close friend and founder of a nonprofit group working in Ukraine.

Retired Army Master Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was in a building in Bakhmut that collapsed after being hit by artillery fire, according to retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, founder of the nonprofit AFGFree, with which Maimer worked in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians who were with Maimer believed he was either trapped in the collapsed building or killed by a barrage of Russian artillery fire, Blackburn said.

They got into the position they were in, the artillery started coming in heavily, and the building started to crumble. It was then that most Americans and Ukrainians were able to escape. Unfortunately, Nick was unable to escape, an American friend of Maimer’s in Ukraine also told CNN.

Confirmation of Maimers’ death comes after the head of Russia’s private Wagner military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed to show the body of an American in a video posted on the Wagner Telegram group on Tuesday.

A pro-Kremlin military blogger, Alexander Simonov, introduces the video by saying that we are advancing towards the forward positions of the PMC Wagner in the western regions of Artyomovsk, the Russian name for Bakhmut.

Prigozhin is shown inspecting a body and what he claims are US identity documents.

Prigozhin says: So we will hand him over to the United States of America, put him well in a coffin, cover him with the American flag with respect because he did not die in his bed as a grandfather but he died to war and most likely a worthy [death]LAW?

A soldier claims the man was fighting back when he died. Prigozhin responds, He was fighting back; he died in battle, so we’ll hand over his documents tomorrow morning and pack everything up, right?

The Prigozhin and Wagner groups frequently post videos for propaganda purposes and often mix real footage with propaganda claims.

CNN cannot verify the authenticity of what is shown in the video, and the Maimers family did not return CNN’s request for comment.

However, Maimers’ Uncle Paul confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that the body in the video was Maimers.

According to Maimers’ service record provided to CNN, he served more than 20 years in uniform before retiring in 2018, according to his service record provided to CNN.

He served more than two years in the military on active duty, leaving in December 1998; he then joined the National Guard in November 2000 and served approximately 18 years between three different Guard units before retiring in December 2018.

Among his awards and decorations are the Special Forces Tab, the Army Medal of Honor and four Army Medals of Honor.

His uncle Paul Maimer told the statesman that his nephew had gone to Ukraine as a humanitarian trying to do good for this world and the family wanted to bring him home for a proper burial.

I think he deserves to be buried in a veterans cemetery,” he told the Statesman. He may not have been fighting for our country, but he was fighting for the right reasons.

Blackburn also said the Wagner video pissed him off, telling CNN: It doesn’t surprise me that they do it, it really drives me crazy.

Maimer arrived in Ukraine in the spring of 2022; a video he posted on Facebook on May 25 last year said he had been in the country for about three weeks. In the video, Maimer said he initially linked up with the Mozart Group, a group of Western volunteers in Ukraine, but severed ties because they weren’t very professional and didn’t care. no basic security and things like that.

He then said he had linked up with the Blackburns AFG Free group, he said. AFGFree consists of a volunteer group of U.S. special forces veterans and citizens who perform evacuation operations and humanitarian aid services, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Blackburn told CNN that Maimer and other AFGFree volunteers were primarily focused on providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine rather than collecting weapons to be part of the fight. This included working to evacuate people from besieged areas and helping provide things like food, medicine and uniforms to troops fighting.

But Maimer had also been asked to do an assessment of Territorial Defense Force training, Blackburn said.

Maimer said in his May 2022 Facebook video that he was setting up a training program for the Territorial Defense Forces, a reserve component of the Ukrainian military, which would hopefully allow him to save lives by giving them good training.

Perry and I and a few other guys are taking advantage of our experience, and obviously that’s a big thing that US Army special forces do is advise and develop training programs and increase their ability to fight for themselves, he said in the video. So that’s what we were doing here.

The American friend said Maimer worked with that whole Special Forces mentality: to train, advise, assist and liberate the oppressed.

Blackburn confirmed that discussions were ongoing regarding the return of Maimers’ body to Ukrainian forces and his transfer to the United States to his family.

A friend of Maimers told CNN they are making sure that even though Nick died in a Ukrainian conflict that the United States is not directly tied to, we want to make sure his Green Beret legacy is still honored and that it is managed appropriately.

Blackburn told CNN that Maimer worked in Ukraine because he truly believed it was the right thing to do. He had a big heart, he was a great guy, Blackburn said, and he felt the need to help Ukraine after seeing the indiscriminate killing of civilians and the huge need for a country that was somehow so caught off guard.

Nick wasn’t there as a mercenary. He went there to help, not to do anything else, Blackburn said. And we’ve talked about it a hundred times, we’ve said there’s no need for us to pick up a gun, our need is to help keep people alive. And he was up for it.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said earlier on Tuesday it was aware of reports of the death of a US citizen and was seeking additional information.

Our ability to verify reports of deaths of US citizens in Ukraine is extremely limited, the spokesperson said Tuesday.

The spokesman offered his condolences to the families of all whose lives were lost as a result of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and reiterated that Americans should not travel to Ukraine.

We reiterate our message that U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the isolation of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should leave immediately though it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options, they added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/16/europe/ukraine-us-citizen-bakhmut-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos