For Command Post Survival, US Army Wants More Mobility and Concealment





WASHINGTON The U.S. military wants to make its command posts more nimble and more easily concealable to survive the intense, widespread fighting of the future, and learn lessons from the invasion of Ukraine to inform the effort.

Command posts of the past were relatively fixed, difficult to set up and take down, and often identifiable by the heat, noise, and electronic artifacts they give off. Such easy targets will not suffice in a fight against China or Russia, world powers with mature detection and targeting capabilities, according to military officials.

Thus, the service is investing in several projects to make battlefield centers more robust, including what is known as the Integrated Command Post Infrastructure and the Less Mature Mobile and Survivable Command Post. The first combines trucks with ready-to-use communication nodes and business technologies for intuitive use. The latter could feature remote antenna systems, improved cloaking techniques, and self-sufficient power generation and bank.

Five years ago, two years ago, we spent a day setting up a command post and then we spent a day tearing it down, so the command post never really got to beat, Ward Roberts, the program executive assistant for command, control and tactical communications, or PEO C3T, said during a C4ISRNET virtual event on May 16. Now the idea is that the commander must maneuver the command post as well as its elements.

Between the ability to move the command post and efforts to reduce the detection capability of the command post, two lines of effort are really needed to solve this problem of how to make the command post survivable, he added. .

A conflict with China or Russia would mean defending against an array of eager eyes and ears: overhead drones, signals intelligence capabilities that can track down communications and other long-range sensors. Commanders need to understand their footprint, Ward said, as well as how to handle the equipment they have in hand.

RELATED

The envisioned future that the broader Department of Defense clings to is a far cry from the decades the United States has spent waging counterterrorism campaigns in the Middle East, where fighters were less equipped and less savvy. technologically.

Most of our commanders grew up without having to worry about this problem. When you were in a forward operating base in Iraq and Afghanistan, that wasn’t a challenge, Roberts said. We’ve seen that when you have a highly skilled enemy, you can’t sit still for very long. If you sit there for a long time, they will find you. If they can find you, they can target you.

Footage captured in Ukraine and shared on social media, among other places, shows the dangers of standing still; entrenched troops often fall prey to dropped ammo, as do slow moving vehicles.

Major General Jeth Rey, director of the Armys Network cross-functional team, told reporters earlier this month that there is a clear demand for mobility. Minutes in one place can mean the difference between life and death.

We can’t stop, said Rey, who works closely with PEO C3T. One of the big things that was progressing was movement abilities for them.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

