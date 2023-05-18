Meta’s paid authentication program is now available in the UK.





Meta has launched Meta Verified, a paid verification program in the UK at $9.99 per month for Instagram and Facebook. This subscription is aimed at creators and comes with perks such as anti-impersonation, access to customer support, and a blue badge for verification.

The company first launched subscription plans for users in Australia and New Zealand in February. In March, Meta Verified became available to US-based users.

Meta announced a verified program after Elon Musk-owned Twitter relaunched a subscription plan called Twitter Blue that offers paid certifications.

As social media consultant Matt Navarra points out, the company posted an announcement to the Meta Creators Community UK group. The program is said to have been created based on feedback from emerging creators.

In particular, users have to pay separately for Instagram and Facebook authentication. Users paying for the plan must be 18 years of age or older, have two-factor authentication turned on, and present a government ID for identity verification.

Meta also requires subscribers to have a display name that matches their government identity. The decision came under scrutiny from sex workers, trans producers and other privacy advocates who have disclosed the identities of certain people who do not wish to reveal their real names for their own security.

Currently, Meta’s rules do not allow subscribers to change their username, name, and profile picture. However, the company said it was working on tools and methods that would allow this.

Unlike Twitter, Meta has no plans to remove legacy credentials granted to notable accounts. However, there is no visual difference between the legacy verified badge and the new subscription verified badge for Meta Verified.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/16/metas-paid-verification-program-is-now-available-in-the-uk/

