The United States recorded nearly 110,000 overdose deaths in 2022





Nearly 110,000 people died last year of drug overdoses in the United States, according to preliminary federal data released Wednesday, a staggering figure that nevertheless represented a plateau after two years of sharp increases.

The preliminary tally of 109,680 overdose deaths was only slightly higher than the figure for 2021, when 109,179 people would have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overdose deaths had increased significantly that year and the year before, increasing by about 17% in 2021 and 30% in 2020.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, said in a statement Wednesday that the Biden administrations’ overdose strategies were working. We’ve expanded treatment to millions of Americans, improved access to naloxone to reverse overdoses, and attacked the illicit fentanyl supply chain at every choke point, he said.

Yet the recently released data provided the latest indication of the catastrophic effects of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is often mixed with stimulants and other drugs and can go unnoticed until a drug sample is ingested. Synthetic opioids contributed to about 75,000 overdose deaths last year, CDC says

The six-figure death toll was another signal that nations’ efforts to undo the damage wrought by an increasingly complex and deadly drug supply are still far from over. Drug overdoses have contributed to a decrease in life expectancy in the United States and are one of the leading causes of death in the country. Other drugs in the nations supply that can be mixed with fentanyl, such as the cheap and addictive animal tranquilizer xylazine, have heightened the dangers of opioid use.

Last month, the Office of National Drug Control Policy designated xylazine as an emerging drug threat, a move that requires the Biden administration to organize a government-wide plan to respond to the spread of the drug. .

The number of overdose deaths in 2022 was an estimate and could change as the government reviews more state death records, officials warned. A final tally for 2022 will not be released until later this year or early next year, a CDC spokesperson said.

Since the 1970s, the number of drug overdose deaths has increased every year except for 2018. The large increases in 2020 and 2021 were primarily due to major changes in the availability of fentanyl in many parts of the country , said Dr. Wilson M. Compton, deputy director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

New data showing deaths leveled off last year was a potential bend in that historically high curve, said Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, professor of family and community medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Still, Dr. Ciccarone said, one cannot be entirely optimistic that this is a sign of permanent change. He warned of the continuing trend of overdose deaths among unsuspecting people using counterfeit fentanyl-containing pills.

Many of the interventions the Biden administration has called for in an effort to reduce overdose deaths are loosely organized into a strategy known as harm reduction, which encourages the use of tools that make drug use safer. . President Biden is the first president to endorse the strategy.

A key part of the strategy is naloxone, an anti-overdose drug that can now be sold without a prescription. Nabarun Dasgupta, a scientist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who has researched the use of naloxone in the United States, said some states that have been particularly aggressive in rolling out the drug, such as Arizona, Utah and West Virginia, saw a decrease in overdoses. died last year.

An effective addiction treatment for opioid users that can be taken at home, buprenorphine, is now easier to prescribe. But the drug is still vastly under-prescribed, including for black patients, according to a recent study.

Drug control tools, such as fentanyl test strips that alert users to the presence of the drug in a sample, have also saved lives, public health experts say.

When people know, they can make different choices or safer choices, said Colleen Daley Ndoye, executive director of Project Weber/Renew, an organization in Providence, RI, that works with drug addicts and distributes drug test strips. fentanyl.

The group plans to open the first state-legal supervised drug consumption site early next year. Drug checking machines will most likely be part of the site, Ms Daley Ndoye said.

