Prime Minister agrees to historic UK-Japan deal ahead of G7





Prime Minister Agrees Historic Hiroshima Accords on UK-Japan Economic, Security and Technical Cooperation Britain Strengthens Defense Cooperation with Japan to Maintain Indo-Pacific Stability Meets Prime Minister Kishida Ahead of G7

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet in the city later today to agree on a landmark new global strategic partnership, The Hiroshima Accord. [Thursday 18th May].

Britain’s relationship with Japan has grown faster and faster than any other international partner, reflecting Japan’s pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific and Japan’s centrality to Britain’s security and prosperity. Over the past six months, we have completed negotiations to join the CPTPP trade bloc, launched the UK-Japan-Italy Global Combat Aviation Program, and signed a landmark defense mutual access agreement.

The Hiroshima Agreement will solidify these ties through new agreements on defense, trade and investment, scientific and technological cooperation, and joint work to address global challenges such as climate change.

Arriving in Tokyo on Thursday, the prime minister will visit the naval base and confirm new Anglo-Japanese defense cooperation. These include doubling the number of British troops in upcoming joint exercises, committing to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group in the Indo-Pacific in 2025, and considering important regional and global security issues and countermeasures between Britain and Japan.

We are also launching a series of science and technology programs to support UK-Japan collaboration at every stage of the pipeline, from early career researchers to bringing new innovations to market. This includes a new strategic relationship between Imperial College London and Tokyo University built on a collaboration with Hitachi Ltd to develop a UK-Japan cleantech innovation hub and scale rapid development of green technologies.

As part of the new agreement, the UK and Japan will pursue ambitious R&D collaborations and technology exchanges, launch a semiconductor partnership with new commitments to strengthen domestic sectors and strengthen supply chain resilience in increasingly competitive markets.

On Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister will host a reception in Tokyo with key Japanese business leaders, reiterating the importance of trade and investment relations. He is expected to confirm billions of pounds of new job creation investment in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

It was an honor to visit Tokyo and Hiroshima at a historic moment in British-Japanese relations.

Prime Minister Kishida and I work closely together on the importance of protecting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and upholding our values, including free and fair trade.

The Hiroshima Agreement will see us strengthen cooperation between our forces, grow our economy together, and develop the world’s best scientific and technological expertise. It marks an exciting next step in a thriving UK-Japan partnership.

The fourth joint Anglo-Japanese Vigilant Isles military exercise in Japan later this year will be the largest with around 170 British personnel participating, including 1 Royal Gurkha Rifles and 16 Air Assault Brigade.

The UK confirms today that the Carrier Strike Group will return to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 following its maiden voyage in 2021. Self-Defense Forces and other regional partners helping to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

As part of a defense pact under the Hiroshima Accords, the prime minister is expected to agree to a new cyber partnership with Japan. This deepens collaboration between the UK and Japan on cyber and sees the future, including Fujitsu UK joining the National Cyber ​​Security Centers Industry 100 and UK and Japan piloting a new Japan Cyber ​​Security Fellowship to train tomorrow’s cyber leaders. It will set a high level of ambition for your relationship. .

We will also unveil new renewable energy partnerships aimed at accelerating the deployment of clean energy in the UK, Japan and third countries.

