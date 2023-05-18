Biden and McCarthy move toward US debt ceiling deal





WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and U.S. Congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to quickly reach an agreement to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion and avoid a economically catastrophic default.

After a months-long standoff, the Democratic president and the speaker of the House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday to negotiate a deal directly. A deal must be reached and passed by both houses of Congress before the federal government runs out of money to pay its bills, starting June 1.

“We are going to get together because there is no alternative,” Biden told reporters at the White House, saying he would cut short his trip to Asia and return to Washington on Sunday, but that staff-level talks would continue in Washington.

“To be clear, this negotiation is about the outline of the budget, not about whether or not we’re going to (pay our debts),” Biden said. “Leaders (in Congress) all agree: We will not default. Every leader has said so.”

Republicans, who control the House by a majority of 222 to 213, have for months insisted that Democrats agree to cut spending in exchange for a deal to raise Congress’s self-imposed debt limit. The limit must be lifted regularly because the government spends more than it collects in taxes.

Asked by reporters on Capitol Hill whether a debt ceiling deal could be reached by the time Biden returns from Asia on Sunday, McCarthy replied, “It’s doable.”

“We’re on such short notice,” McCarthy said. “It makes it almost harder. But there’s one thing you know, for me, I never give up. I have the courage, the perseverance and we’re going to get there.”

The two-way conversation streamlines the previous five-way format from last week that included the other three top congressional leaders.

Biden departed on Wednesday for the Friday-Sunday Group of Seven summit of world leaders in Hiroshima, Japan.

On Tuesday, Biden and McCarthy met for about an hour at the White House with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Biden is planning a press conference in Hiroshima on Sunday before leaving for Washington, a White House official said.

[1/5]US President Joe Biden is flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he holds debt limit talks with HSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Financial markets appeared to be buoyed by those talks, with U.S. stocks rising on Wednesday, in part due to cautious investor optimism as the talks continued.

The US Treasury has said it could start running out of funds as soon as June 1 to pay government bills, which development economists predict will trigger a recession.

Negotiators are aiming to strike a deal before Biden’s scheduled return to Washington on Sunday. Congress should then act quickly before the June 1 deadline.

McCarthy said the House would vote on any deal first before sending it to the Senate, which Biden’s Democrats control by a 51-49 margin, for approval. Senate rules would require at least nine Republicans to accept any deal.

WORK REQUIREMENTS

Negotiations continue on the longevity of any agreement, work requirements for poor relief programs, including food subsidies and spending caps.

Discussions over work requirements are focused on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, and the Temporary Assistance Program for Needy Families, according to sources briefed on the negotiations, which spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal details of the closures. door negotiations. Biden has previously said he would not be open to discussions about work requirements for the Medicaid health insurance program for low-income Americans.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he would not agree to any changes in work requirements that would affect the health needs of beneficiaries.

“There may be a few … but nothing major,” he said.

McCarthy, in an interview with CNBC, defended the Conservatives’ call for work demands, saying they would help the economy and boost the workforce, and vowed to rule out any discussion of taxes .

Raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to help pay for programs for other Americans is a key part of Biden’s 2024 budget, and the president said Tuesday he’s disappointed Republicans aren’t considering ways to increase income.

In a statement, Jeffries said he hoped a bipartisan deal would be reached, but House Democrats would file a “request for discharge” in case it was necessary to circumvent due process in the chamber to act on debt limit and avoid default.

