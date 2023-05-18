Critics Meghan and Harry say car chases won’t happen in England





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were chased by paparazzi after leaving a charity event in New York. (AP Photo)

A longtime critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has suggested that the ‘nearly catastrophic two-hour chase’ through New York involving the two could not have happened in England.

According to a spokesperson for the royal couple, journalist Dan Wootton, who saw them relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi after Tuesday night’s incident, said the couple would have been better protected in the UK.

A GB News presenter and Mail Online columnist wrote on Twitter: “It’s not good if Harry and Meghan are dangerously pursued by the paparazzi after they show up in New York.”

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan, photographer and ‘nearly catastrophic two-hour chase’

“Of course, this kind of car chase would never have happened in Britain, which is protected by a long-term and respectful agreement between the press and the royal family.

“It’s also ridiculous to keep driving in ‘relentless pursuit’ for two hours, resulting in ‘on the verge of multiple collisions’. Are you sure you want to pull over and wait for police help?”

The controversial columnist also retweeted posts from people who questioned whether a two-hour car chase could happen in New York City.

“I’ve lived in Manhattan for 17 years, and it’s impossible to have a two-hour ‘car chase’ there. Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic and hundreds of places to safely stop to protect journalist Megyn Kelly. Tweeted by Wootton and reposted by Wootton.

Watch: Harry and Megan in ‘nearly catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase

Dan Wootton, who appeared on the chat show Lorraine, has long been a critic of the royal couple. (ITV)

According to a statement from a spokesperson for the couple, the couple and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were followed by paparazzi after leaving an awards ceremony in New York.

“Last night the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Mrs. Ragland were involved in a near-disastrous car chase at the hands of a group of very aggressive paparazzi,” the statement said.

READ MORE: ‘I didn’t want history to repeat itself,’ says Harry on the Netflix show

the story continues

“This relentless chase, which lasted over two hours, resulted in multiple near-collisions involving other drivers on the road, a pedestrian and two NYPD officers.

“Being a public figure entails public attention, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of anyone’s safety.”

Wootton has long been a critic of the royal couple, most recently for Harry’s attendance at the coronation of his father, King Charles.

He called the two a “shameless Sussex couple” and said he liked to think of the London rains as “Meghan Markle’s tears”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/meghan-harry-car-chase-dan-wootton-171504642.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos