Censorship: US publisher sues Florida book restrictions | LGBTQ News





The lawsuit alleges that a Republican-run county in the state is cracking down on access to books about race and LGBTQ identity.

A group of writers and a book publisher in the United States sued a school district in southern Florida for trying to restrict the availability of books about race and LGBTQ identity in libraries.

PEN America Group and publisher Penguin Random House announced the lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that the Escambia County School District and its school board violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution by removing 10 books on race and gender. .

In Escambia County, state censors are pulling books from shelves in a deliberate attempt to suppress diverse voices, PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement. In a nation built on free speech, that can’t hold.

The lawsuit is the latest challenge to a series of conservative laws led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, some of which have targeted gay and transgender people as well as critical perspectives on race in the United States.

DeSantis, who is expected to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican U.S. presidential nomination, has sought to bolster his right-wing credentials among conservative voters.

PEN America Files Lawsuit Against Florida School District Over Unconstitutional Book Ban

The lawsuit joined by @penguinrandom, parents and authors alleges that the Escambia County School Board is unlawfully removing or restricting access to books about race, racism and LGBTQ identities. pic.twitter.com/9FFps68Gd6

PEN America (@PENamerica) May 17, 2023

On Wednesday, DeSantis signed laws banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth, restricting the use of gender-neutral pronouns in schools, and requiring transgender youth to use bathrooms based on the sex they were assigned at birth.

The governor has also championed laws restricting access to books on topics such as LGBTQ rights and black history, positioning himself as a crusader against revival, a term used dismissively by some Republicans to describe issues of race, gender and sexuality.

Campaigns to restrict access to books dealing with this subject have become increasingly common in Republican-led states across the country, and library groups say 2022 has seen a record number of efforts to ban books.

Democratic politicians have sought to capitalize on these efforts by portraying Republicans as extremists seeking to restrict ideas and lifestyles with which they disagree.

Across the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to attack these basic freedoms, cutting the social security you’ve paid for all your life, while cutting taxes on the very wealthy, dictating the health care decisions that the women can take, banning books and telling people who they can love, Democratic President Joe Biden said in the April video that kicked off his 2024 re-election campaign.

The acronym MAGA refers to the Trumps Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

A February 2022 CBS poll found that more than 80% of respondents disagree with efforts to limit access to books that critically approach US history and discuss racially sensitive issues.

The Florida lawsuit says an art teacher objected to the books and demanded they be taken down. A district committee set up to assess the suitability of library books recommended that they be retained, but were rejected by the district, which then removed them.

The legal complaint alleges that, in every decision Escambia County has made to remove a book, the school district has sided with a challenger openly expressing discriminatory views.

Not only do these deletions therefore violate First Amendment protections for free speech, but they also contradict the Fourteenth Amendment, which prevents discrimination based on race, gender and sexual orientation, according to the lawsuit.

The targeted book removals we see in Escambia County are patently unconstitutional attempts to silence and stigmatize, said Nadine Farid Johnson, executive director of PEN America Washington and Free Expression Programs, in a Wednesday press release. .

The government should not promote proxy censorship, allowing one person to decide which ideas are banned from everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/17/censorship-us-publisher-sues-over-florida-book-restrictions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos