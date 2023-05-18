Banning no-fault evictions: UK government announces bill to end no-fault evictions





A long-promised plan to end so-called no-fault evictions will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the government announced.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the renter (reform) bill would allow renters to challenge poor landlords without losing their homes.

The government said a new ombudsman would be established to oversee dispute resolution and a digital asset portal to help property managers understand their obligations.

According to the Department of Leveling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), renters are given the statutory right to request a home for a pet that landlords must consider and cannot unreasonably refuse.

Mr. Gove said the plan represents a new deal with fairness at its core, but critics argue the reform is long overdue and the bill doesn’t protect tenants from rent increases used to circumvent the new rules.

Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe and cold homes, powerless to rectify the situation and are at risk of sudden eviction, the housing minister said.

This government is determined to address this injustice by offering new deals to those living in the private rental sector. Quality, economy and fairness are at the core.

DLUHC claims its plans will affect 11 million renters and 2 million landlords in the UK, making it easier to evict antisocial tenants and expanding the number of destructive and harmful activities that can lead to evictions. .

The notice period will be reduced if the lessee is irresponsible, for example by violating a tenancy agreement or causing damage to property, the government said.

The bill would also prohibit landlords and brokers from renting outright to benefit claimants or families with children, and would make it illegal for the first time to apply housing quality standards to the private rental sector.

Activists welcomed the once-in-a-generation announcement, but union members warned that renters could circumvent the rules by using massive rent increases to force unwanted tenants out.

Dan Wilson Craw, Acting Director of campaign group Generation Rent, said the bill is a huge opportunity to improve the lives of renters across the UK.

Abolition (no-fault eviction) removes much of the stress of renting and improves communication and trust between tenants and landlords. New real estate portals and ombudsmen have the potential to make it much more difficult for criminal landlords to operate.

These reforms would not have happened without the years of tireless campaigning by members of the Renters Reform Coalition and thousands of renters. We look forward to reading the Bill and working with Ministers and Members of Parliament to achieve what it sets out to do.

Michael Webb, director of policy and public affairs for Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, said tenants can’t find a place to rent with their pets, which is a key reason many people bring their animals into their homes.

Not only will the legislation bring us one step closer to significantly reducing the number of dogs and cats unnecessarily separated from their owners, he said, it will also open up the many joys of pet ownership to millions of future renters.

Dogs Trust CEO Owen Sharp said the reform is a potential game changer for responsible dog owners.

Martin Lewis, founder of the MoneySavingExpert.com website, said he was delighted to have introduced a legal ombudsman to force an apology and take corrective action.

But Siobhan Donnachie, a spokesperson for the London Renters Union, said the bill was branded long overdue and that inflation-busting rents would mean renters would still feel insecure.

Ending the ravages of no-fault evictions has already been long overdue. She said far too many families have been forced homeless in the four years since the Conservatives promised to end the brutal legislation.

But there is nothing in this bill to prohibit the massive and unfair rent increases our members face all the time. For many families currently struggling with housing costs, a 20% rent increase is simply a no-fault eviction in a different name.

If governments are serious about providing security for renters in our homes, we need to recognize how insecure renters speak out against unsafe housing or plan for the future with the threat of rent increases that will bust inflation.

Ben Beadle, CEO of the National Residential Landlords Association, suggested that the bill lacks detail: Responsible landlords need to be confident that they can recover their property as quickly as possible when Section 21 ends, if there is a legitimate reason. possible. Without this assurance, legislation would only exacerbate the rental housing supply crisis many renters are currently facing.

Polly Neate, CEO of Shelter, a homeless charity, welcomed the once-in-a-generation opportunity, but warned that if it becomes law, renters will have to really make a difference.

Shadow Housing Minister Lisa Nandy noted the years of delays in the implementation of the plan, saying: The government first promised reforms for tenants in the private rental sector four years ago. But after years of delays, broken promises and bickering between them, the private leasing sector is increasingly resembling the Wild West, and it’s not clear this government can make it happen.

The bill implements a 2019 Conservative Party manifesto to repeal Section 21 no-fault evictions and follows activists’ calls to reform the private rental sector.

It is understood that it will be published in full later on Wednesday, with a second reading in a few weeks.

