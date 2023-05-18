Spooked by ChatGPT, US lawmakers want to create an AI regulator





Another change requested by lawmakers and industry witnesses was to require disclosure to let people know when they’re conversing with a language model and not a human, or when AI technology is making decisions. important with life-changing consequences. An example might be a disclosure requirement to reveal when a facial recognition match is the basis for an arrest or a criminal charge.

The Senate hearing follows growing interest from U.S. and European governments, and even some tech insiders, in putting new guardrails on AI to prevent it from harming people. In March, a group letter signed by big names in tech and AI called for a six-month pause on AI development, and this month the White House called on leaders from OpenAI, from Microsoft and other companies and announced that it was supporting a public hacking competition. to probe generative AI systems. The European Union is also finalizing a sweeping piece of legislation called the AI ​​Act.

IBMs Montgomery yesterday urged Congress to emulate the AI ​​Act, which ranks AI systems based on the risks they pose to people or society and sets rules or even bans them accordingly . She also endorsed the idea of ​​encouraging self-regulation, pointing to her position on IBM’s AI ethics board, though at Google and Axon those structures have become mired in controversy.

The Center for Data Innovation, a technology think tank, said in a letter released after yesterday’s hearing that the United States does not need a new regulator for AI. Just as it would be ill-advised to have a government agency regulating all human decision-making, it would be equally ill-advised to have an agency regulating all AI, the letter states.

I don’t think that’s pragmatic, and that’s not what they should be thinking about right now, says Hodan Omaar, senior analyst at the center.

Omaar says the idea of ​​creating an entirely new agency for AI is unlikely given that Congress has yet to act on other necessary technology reforms, such as the need for comprehensive data privacy protections. She thinks it’s best to update existing laws and allow federal agencies to add AI oversight to their existing regulatory work.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Justice issued guidance last summer on how companies that use algorithms in hiring algorithms who can expect that people look or behave a certain way can remain in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. These tips show how AI policy can overlap with existing legislation and involve many different communities and use cases.

Alex Engler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, says he fears the United States could repeat the problems that caused federal privacy regulations to fail last fall. The landmark bill was defeated by California lawmakers who withheld their vote because the law would override the state’s privacy laws. That’s a pretty good concern, says Engler. Now, is that enough of a concern to say that you’re just not going to have civil society protections for AI? I do not know.

While the audience touched on the potential harms of AI, from electoral misinformation to conceptual dangers that don’t yet exist, like mindful AI-generating AI systems like ChatGPT that inspired the audience retained the most attention. Several senators have argued that they could increase inequality and monopolization. The only way to guard against that, said Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who has co-sponsored AI regulation in the past and backed a federal ban on facial recognition, is for Congress to create rules. of the road.

