US stocks rise as debt ceiling worries ease





Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday as investors grew more confident the White House would reach an agreement with Congress to avoid a government default.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 closed 1.2% higher on Wednesday, driven by gains in the financial and energy sectors, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1 .3%.

The KBW regional banking index gained 7.3% as lender Western Alliance jumped 10.2% after reporting growth in deposits in the current quarter on Tuesday evening.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was confident of reaching a budget deal with Congress to avoid a US debt default, and left the door open to meet a central Republican demand for add work requirements to social safety net programs.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States could default on debt as early as next month, with the issue prompting Biden to cut short his next foreign trip.

If we look at the bigger picture, stocks are not rated for a devastating scenario. Ultimately, markets expect a resolution to come, said Georgios Leontaris, chief investment officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa at HSBC Global Private Banking.

Government bonds stabilized from previous sessions, with the yield on interest-rate sensitive two-year Treasury bills rising 0.08 percentage points to 4.15%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose 0.03 percentage points to 3.58%. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

Yields on shorter-term bills that mature next month around the time the government might run out of money earlier this week have hit their highest levels since before the 2008 financial crisis. one-month Treasury bills fell 0.16 percentage points to 5.38% on Wednesday.

One-year credit default swaps, a closely watched measure of US default risk, fell 10.6% to 154 basis points, after hitting their highest level since 2009 late last month.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six peers, gained 0.3% to its highest level since late March as investors sought safe-haven assets.

Some parts of the market embed greater risk than others, Leontaris noted.

Elsewhere, Target shares rose 2.6% after the company announced it beat profit forecasts for the first three months of its fiscal year.

However, the Minneapolis-based retailer warned of soft sales in the second quarter and set the forecast below Wall Street expectations. The short-term outlook echoed other trends in the retail sector, after home improvement retailer Home Depot warned on Tuesday that its profits would fall below expectations this year and the Census Bureau warned. announced that retail sales in the United States rose less than expected in April.

Data released Wednesday showed an uptick in U.S. housing starts, which rose 2.2% to an annualized rate of 1.4 million units.

Mortgage rates remain high, but homebuilders have had success with rate buyouts, price discounts and other incentives, Wells Fargo analysts wrote.

European stocks were subdued, with the regional Stoxx 600 down 0.2%, the FTSE 100 down 0.4% and the Frances CAC 40 ending the day down 0.1%.

Traders digested the release of the Eurozone Final Harmonized Consumer Price Index for April, which showed a slight increase in the annual rate to 7% from 6.9% in March.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, fell 0.1 percentage point to 5.6%.

The European Central Bank slowed the pace of its rate hikes this month, raising its deposit rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.25%, but said it had more ground to cover.

In Asia, China’s CSI 300 lost 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.1%.

Japan’s Topix was the outlier, up 0.3%, after stronger-than-expected gross domestic product numbers.

International benchmark Brent rose 2.7% to $76.96 a barrel, while its U.S. equivalent West Texas Intermediate rose 2.8% to $72.83 a barrel.

