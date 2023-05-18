Japan invests nearly 18 billion in UK | political news





Rishi Sunak announced during a visit to Britain for the G7 summit that the UK would benefit from nearly $18 billion in additional private investment from Japan.

Speaking in Tokyo, the prime minister said the pledge was a “massive vote of confidence” in the UK economy and would create “hundreds of decent jobs”.

He painted an optimistic outlook on the country’s finances, but acknowledged “concerns” within the auto industry following warnings about an “existential threat” posed by the upcoming Brexit trade deadline and said he was in talks with the EU on how to address them. them.

Latest Politics: Rishi Sunak says UK is ‘stepping in the right direction’ on cost of living.

Speaking to broadcasters aboard the JS Izumo aircraft carrier, Sunak said: “It’s something that has been raised as a concern by car manufacturers not just in the UK but across Europe.

“And as a result, we are engaging in dialogue with the EU about how we can address these concerns more generally with respect to car manufacturing.”

It comes ahead of the prime minister, who is committed to fostering closer ties by hosting a reception for heads of business in Japan’s capital on Thursday.

He expects to meet with bosses from Nissan, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Estate, as well as representatives from British firms Octopus Energy and Mott MacDonald.

Nissan has issued warnings about the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles at its Sunderland plant due to high energy costs and inflation.

Vauxhall’s parent company, Stellantis, said on Tuesday that it would not be able to keep its promise to make electric vehicles in the UK without changing EU trade agreements as the tariff deadline approaches.

Responding to concerns about the UK’s battery manufacturing capacity, Mr Sunak said: “Nissan has invested £1 billion in battery manufacturing capacity in the North East.

Image: Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive in Tokyo

“Later, I will speak with Nissan’s CEO and other Japanese business leaders about investing in the UK.”

Downing Street says £17.7bn of new investment in businesses and projects in the UK will create high-quality jobs and drive innovation.

Investments will come from real estate companies Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan, Trading House Marubeni and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Marubeni trading company plans to sign a plan to spend around £10 billion in the UK to boost offshore wind and green projects in Wales and Scotland, Number 10 said.

A £4 billion expansion of UK offshore wind projects in Suffolk and Norfolk by Sumitomo Corporation has also been charged.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:17 Why does the Prime Minister go to Japan?

UK-based companies like Octopus Energy and Mott MacDonald will send money back in other ways.

“These new investments are an expression of tremendous confidence in the UK’s dynamic economy from some of Japan’s top companies,” the Prime Minister said.

Read more: Sunak must leverage its credibility on the world stage to win the masses home PM refuses to stick to Boris Johnson’s promise to lower net migration to less than 250,000

“The sky’s the limit,” Sunak said, thinking a bigger relationship would come after Britain joins the Pacific trade bloc.

Earlier this year it was announced that the UK would join a bloc comprising countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Chile and Japan.

Sunak’s visit to the G7 summit in Hiroshima will also include discussions on Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

He is set to announce a new agreement with Japan to strengthen defense, security and cyber ties amid growing concerns about the Chinese threat.

The “Hiroshima Accords” will be formally agreed on Thursday and will include Britain’s commitment to deploying a naval fleet in the Indo-Pacific in 2025 and doubling its forces in upcoming joint exercises.

The prime minister will also agree to launch a semiconductor partnership to reduce dependence on Beijing for essential microchip supplies.

To deepen cooperation, we plan to announce a new cyber partnership and accelerate the use of clean energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/japan-to-invest-almost-20bn-in-uk-12883233 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos