Why is US attorney Rachael Rollins resigning? – NBC Boston





In a major political upheaval for the Commonwealth, US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins announced on Tuesday that she would step down from her post after 16 months, following a months-long investigation by the Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel sent a report to President Biden on Wednesday that alleges that Rollins “willfully violated the Hatch Act on multiple occasions, showing an extraordinary abuse of his power,” according to a news release from the agency.

According to the OSC, Rollins received a copy of the report on April 25 and was told on Tuesday that it would be made public on Wednesday. The federal agency said Rollins’ attorney announced his plan to resign shortly after learning it would be made public.

The report claims that Rollins violated the Hatch Act by attending a political party fundraiser in his official capacity in July 2022, then on several occasions “attempted to sabotage a political candidate’s campaign by disclosing information the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to the media to report that the candidate she was opposing was under investigation by the Department of Justice,” the statement read.

In the report, OSC called this violation one of the most egregious violations of the Hatch Act that OSC has investigated.

Rollins is expected to submit a resignation letter to President Biden by the end of the week, according to his attorney Michael Bromwich, who also said in a statement that Rollins “is incredibly proud of everything her office has accomplished during this limited time. , particularly in the areas of gun violence and civil rights.”

Reaction of mass leaders to Rollins’ resignation

Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a joint statement following Tuesday’s announcement.

Rachael Rollins has dedicated herself for years to the people of Massachusetts and equality before the law,” the statement read. “We will respect her decision.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to reporters about Rollins on Tuesday and said she was surprised to hear the news.

Rachael Rollins, the US attorney from Massachusetts, is stepping down following an investigation into her appearance at a political fundraiser.

“What I know of the U.S. Attorney here is that she’s been a very important partner here in the city of Boston,” Mayor Wu said.[She] has been present in a number of issues that have been important to the community. »

Rollins was previously a district attorney for Suffolk County, which includes Boston in its jurisdiction.

“I know she’s been a leader who has made a difference in Boston in so many ways and there have been many spaces where no cameras are present, she’s worked hard to build community and make sure that city ​​staff were trained on how to recognize situations that might be related to human trafficking and the day-to-day interactions we have with the public,” Mayor Wu added.

Justice Department Ethics Investigate Rachael Rollins

Rollins has been under investigation by the Inspector General’s office for months. The Associated Press reported that the investigation related to his appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Andover, which First Lady Jill Biden also attended. The AP also reported, citing people familiar with the investigation, that the probe is also looking into Rollins’ possible use of a personal cell phone for business and a trip to California that was allegedly paid for by an outside group. .

A lawyer for Rollins said she would step down by the end of the day Friday after a months-long ethics investigation.

“His presence has become a distraction”

The findings of the Justice Department watchdog’s investigation have yet to be released, but Rollins has decided to resign anyway.

“She is optimistic about continuing the important work she has started, but understands that her presence has become a distraction,” her lawyer said. “The work of the bureau and the Department of Justice is far too important to be eclipsed by anything else.”

Rollins will make herself available to answer questions “once the dust settles and she resigns,” according to her attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/rachael-rollins-to-resign-local-leaders-react-to-us-attorney-for-mass-stepping-down/3047149/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos