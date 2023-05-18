Japan, UK Renew Security Ties, Deploying Aircraft Carriers in 2025 | military news





Japan is seeking to strengthen its alliance amid growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region over North Korea and Taiwan.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to sign a new agreement to deepen security ties, including a British commitment to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific in 2025.

The so-called Hiroshima Agreement will also address trade and investment, cooperation on science and technology, and joint initiatives to address global challenges such as climate change, according to a statement from Sunaks’ office released before signing in Hiroshima on Thursday.

The Hiroshima Accord will see us strengthen cooperation between our armed forces, grow our economy together, and develop world-class scientific and technological expertise, Sunak said. It marks an exciting next step in a thriving UK-Japan partnership.

Under the agreement, Britain will deploy an aircraft carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 and double its forces for upcoming joint military exercises.

The two countries will also agree to formal consultation clauses under which the UK and Japan commit to consult each other on important regional and global security issues and consider countermeasures.

London and Japan are deepening ties amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific by taking increasingly firm stances on issues such as progress in North Korea’s weapons program and the South China Sea, in which China claims nearly all of its territorial claims with Taiwan.

In January, Japan announced plans to strengthen its security ties with the United States amid concerns that China poses an unprecedented threat to the international order. Japan is also part of a quad security alliance with Australia, India and the United States.

Japan and the UK will host joint military exercises on the Vigilant Isles in Japan later this year. This is the fourth training, and about 170 people, including the British Army’s 1st Gurkha Rifle and 16th Air Assault Brigade, are expected to participate.

Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and Royal Navy fleet made their maiden voyage to the region in 2021, via India, Singapore and the South China Sea to South Korea and Japan.

The statement said it expects the fleet to help defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific together with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and other regional partners in 2025.

The new agreement also includes UK-Japan cooperation between universities and businesses, science and technology programs to support rapid progress in green technologies and semiconductor partnerships.

Sunak will arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, where he will meet key Japanese business leaders.

After leaving the European Union (EU), the world’s largest single market, the UK has been seeking ways to deepen its ties with countries outside of Europe.

