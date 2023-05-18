Two federal investigations accuse US Attorney Rollins of abuse of power





Two federal investigations released Wednesday detailed numerous allegations against Massachusetts U.S. attorney Rachael Rollins, ranging from leaking sensitive press information and soliciting free Boston Celtics tickets, to interfering in politics. in violation of federal ethics rules, in what the US Office of Special Advocates called an extraordinary abuse of its power.

Rollins, 52, announced on Tuesday that she would step down by Friday, just a year and a half after the start of a hotly contested nomination by Republicans for the U.S. Senate. She made the announcement ahead of the release of two damning reports in a move that could result in disciplinary action in one case.

In a 155-page report, the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General said its most concerning finding was that Rollins appears to have used her position as a US attorney to influence a local election. She allegedly leaked nonpublic and sensitive DOJ information to a Boston Herald reporter about a potential Justice Department investigation of then-acting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

As the September 2022 Democratic primary election approached, Rollins reached out to the Herald and with the Boston Globe, according to the report, to plant stories so his desired candidate, Ricardo Arroyo, could defeat Hayden in the primary.

Arroyo ultimately lost. But especially towards the end of his campaign, Rollins reportedly had frequent contact with Arroyo, advising him on his candidacy. The two men exchanged more than 380 text messages and encrypted messages over two months, the survey found, the vast majority of those discussing the campaign or Hayden, or both.

In some of these missives, Rollins criticized Haydens’ performance as district attorney. In several, she offered Arroyo encouragement, with messages such as, Outstanding work. Fantastic. Keep it up. And, no mercy. Finish it.

The text messages also show Rollins calling Hayden a jester and a liar. In a statement to WBUR, Haydens’ spokesperson said the report in no way affects the strong and professional relationship we have with the United States Attorney’s Office in Boston.

Former federal prosecutor Brad Bailey said separating politics from the U.S. attorney’s office was key. “You want them to send the message that politics, that blood feuds, that personal grudges, that partisanship have nothing to do with their decision-making process, he said. And that’s why it’s so important to take this seriously and why I think she had no choice but to resign.”

In a statement, Rollins’ attorney Michael Bromwich called most of the allegations “minor procedural errors.” He said Rollins “went from elected official with virtually no restrictions on her activities to the highly regulated environment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.” He added that Rollins could have countered the allegations, but “thought the best course was to step aside and end the case before it overwhelmed his office and the DOJ.

The inspector general said Rollins also leaked nonpublic DOJ information to the Herald and the Boston Globe. The investigation covered a number of alleged ethics violations. Rollins allegedly accepted payment for travel expenses twice without authorization and without informing his office of the true purpose of his trip, according to the report.

Rollins allegedly regularly used his personal cell phone to text his staff, including on matters related to official DOJ business, according to the report. She also reportedly continued to accept donations to her Suffolk District Attorney’s campaign account after being sworn in as a US attorney in January 2022.

As for Boston Celtics tickets, the report says Rollins solicited 30 free tickets for youth basketball teams through a Boston Safe Neighborhoods event in February 2022. She also reportedly accepted two tickets to herself and improperly had the event coordinated by a subordinate staff member. , although she was informed that she could not use office resources for the activity.

The Inspector General’s investigation included a review of documents, emails, phone and text records, and encrypted messages. Investigators also interviewed 18 employees and others, according to the report.

In its separate investigation, the US Office of Special Counsel report also found that Rollins disseminated information in order to help Arroyos’ campaign.

The Office of the Special Counsel is investigating potential violations of the Hatch Act, the law that prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. Their report characterized Rollins’ contact with Arroyo as one of the most flagrant violations of the Hatch Act investigated by OSC.

His first violation of the law came in July 2022, according to the report, when Rollins attended a political fundraiser to meet First Lady Jill Biden, ignoring legal advice to avoid appearing in a partisan setting.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins arrives at a private home in Andover for a Democratic National Committee fundraising event hosted by First Lady Jill Biden on July 14, 2022. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

In a cover letter to President Biden, Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner wrote: Even if Ms. Rollins resigns, which would preclude the possibility of any disciplinary action, I hope this report gives you the opportunity to emphasize to all federal employees the importance of serving the public in a professional and non-partisan manner. The American people deserve nothing less.

Rollins has come under intense scrutiny since Biden nominated her for the role two years ago. The magnitude of the news surprised allies and people who worked with her. Rollins was a rising political star, the first black woman to be appointed United States Attorney in Massachusetts. But she was also seen as impulsive, showing poor judgment and cutting corners with ethics rules that other prosecutors typically shy away from.

Rachael Rollins cut her teeth in state political office, said criminal defense and civil liberties attorney Harvey Silverglate. She thought she was operating in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, while she was operating in the United States of America.

In her previous role as Suffolk County district attorney, Rollins was investigated by the state attorney general and the state ethics commission after a dispute in a parking lot where she made flashing her car’s blue lights as she attempted to drive out of the mall. She was cleared in this case.

Rollins made national headlines as Suffolk County District Attorney for his decision not to focus on arresting people for 15 low-level crimes, such as trespassing and robbery. the display. Senate Republicans, particularly Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, criticized the policy as pro-criminal.

Cotton mobilized Republicans to vote against her, and the Senate deadlocked over her nomination. Vice President Kamala Harris had to step in twice to break the tie.

Announcing Rollins’ resignation on Tuesday, her attorney said she’s been honored to serve as a United States attorney for the past 16 months and is incredibly proud of everything her office has accomplished during this limited time. .

Rollins’ first aide in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Joshua Levy, is expected to take over after he officially resigns. Biden will have to appoint Rollins’ replacement, and that person will have to be approved by the Senate, in the months leading up to a presidential election.

The resignation also comes as Rollins’ office handles the high-profile case of Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top-secret intelligence documents.

Silverglate, the civil liberties lawyer, said he was a big supporter of Rollins and his work as a criminal justice reformer.

It’s very depressing, he said. I don’t see how she’s not going to be charged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbur.org/news/2023/05/17/rachael-rollins-federal-probes-hatch-violations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos