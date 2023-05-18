Energy Security and Industrial Strategies UK and EU Differences





Peter Jurkovic examines the different UK and EU approaches to investing in energy security and green technologies since the US Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, and looks at whether it is too late for the UK to develop its own industrial strategy.

In August 2022, US President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law. Through approximately $396 billion in grants, the legislation aims to spur investment in clean energy technologies.

In Europe, politicians and business leaders viewed IRAs as a commercial threat that could have detrimental effects on the EU and UK economies. Us.

There are concerns that companies will relocate their operations to the United States to benefit from subsidies.

The decision by Tesla and Volkswagen to halt plans to build electric vehicle (EV) battery plants in Europe and instead expand production in the US was seen as an early sign of possible losses without prompt intervention.

But it’s also important to view IRAs as an attempt to solve the second problem of energy dependence. The legislation aims to promote domestic production of green energy to make the United States less dependent on foreign energy imports.

This is where the cost of energy dependence has skyrocketed especially dramatically since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the EU relies on Russian natural gas imports, prompting Europe to take action.

Despite these shared challenges, the UK and EU have responded in very different ways. Our latest divergence tracker shows how the EU has developed strong regulation to address these challenges, while the UK has acted much more slowly.

The EU launched a groundbreaking Net-Zero Industry Act that rivals the IRA, setting a target for 40% of block net-zero technology to be manufactured within the EU by 2030. Subsidy rules related to sustainable technologies, including provisions allowing Member States to match subsidies provided by third countries in case of risk of diversion of investments in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) aims to promote the extraction and processing of EU-based strategic materials – metals and minerals that are key components of many green technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels and EV batteries. A dramatic increase in demand is expected as renewable energy production booms worldwide and the EU seeks to reduce its reliance on third countries such as China. This is because 90% of the supply of critical commodities often comes from a single country.

In contrast, on the UK side, the new climate and energy policy announced at Energy Security Day faced criticism for failing to introduce new public investment or provide specific regulations to encourage private sector investment in clean energy technologies.

Some of the regulations also confirm that the UK will continue to increase fossil fuel production, as the UK retains tax breaks on new oil and gas development that do not provide for renewable energy projects. This helps to highlight that the pursuit of energy security can sometimes be at odds with investment in the clean energy sector.

The UK announced its own Critical Commodities Strategy and Refresh prior to the EU’s CRMA. However, there are no specific targets set in the EU strategy and, according to experts, a stricter permitting process compared to the EU will make the UK less attractive for mining and processing investments.

All of this seems to suggest that the UK is far behind in the race to invest in green technology and energy security. However, despite this long list of new EU regulations, the impact on the UK may not be too great.

First, a closer look at EU regulations reveals that the extent of the differences is not as great as it first appeared. This is because many of the targets set are voluntary or contain waivers that allow states to circumvent them if they lead to significant price increases.

There is already evidence that the EU’s voluntary targets are ineffective. Despite agreements reached between member states last year to reduce gas and electricity demand, a third have not adopted any reduction measures.

Additionally, the grant structure offered by the EU is more of a patchwork and lacks the clarity of IRA grants. As a result, companies are struggling to figure out what subsidies are actually available to them, limiting their incentive to invest more in the EU.

Second, the UK’s slow response may not harm the UK’s green transition prospects, as is often suggested. Some have pointed out that the concept of a race for green investment implicitly assumes that there is a fixed supply of green capital. Indeed, net zero tech companies’ investment in the US and EU doesn’t preclude investment in the UK, despite the modest incentives offered so far.

Finally, the UK may be in a better position to actually achieve clean energy security after resisting the urge to immediately provide broad subsidies. For financial and geographic reasons, energy self-sufficiency is very difficult to achieve in most states. As a result, many states would prefer to attempt and achieve energy security without protectionist policies and import substitution for net-zero technologies or critical minerals.

Indeed, some economists argued that the EU’s attempt to significantly increase domestic production would backfire. They suggest that broad subsidies and domestic production targets are much slower and more costly ways to promote green energy production than is necessary.

Another option for pursuing clean energy security in the UK is a multilateral approach that promotes strategic interdependence with other countries. The emphasis here is on diversifying trade partners to maintain international trade but avoid undue reliance on exporters.

Rather than the EU subsidizing more broadly for domestic green technology and mining projects, this approach means that the UK will focus its support on narrow areas where it already specializes or can fill gaps in the supply chain. Some areas proposed for the UK to focus include offshore wind, lithium and semiconductor design.

The UK government has said it will unveil its countermeasures against the IRA in the fall. Only when this is announced will it become clear whether the delay in the British response is due to the development of a prudent and prudent strategy or merely the result of hesitation.

Peter Jurkovic, UK Researcher for Changing Europe.

