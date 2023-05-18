UK and Japan strengthen defense and chip ties ahead of G7





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of London will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida late Thursday to sign a new agreement on defense cooperation with Japan ahead of Friday’s G7 summit.

Dubbed the “Hiroshima Agreement” at 10 Downing Street, the agreement initiates a new “semiconductor partnership” to strengthen cooperation between the nations’ militaries and secure chip supply chains. A country that views Taiwan, an autonomous island rich in semiconductors, as its territory.

Semiconductors are used in everything from iPhones to missiles, but the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the world’s dependence on Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers. The threat of war in Taiwan, home to TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor company, has made Western governments even more desperate to strengthen their supply chains.

The UK is expected to announce its semiconductor strategy on Friday, and its deal with Japan will be unveiled after Sunak and Kishida meet in Hiroshima later on Thursday. Sunak is in Japan for the G7 summit on Friday.

“The Hiroshima Agreement will see us strengthen cooperation between our forces, grow our economies together and develop world-class scientific and technological expertise,” Sunak said.

In a series of interviews with reporters on a flight to Japan, Sunak rejected a call by his predecessor, Liz Truss, to expedite Taiwan’s accession to the comprehensive and progressive Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trading bloc.

In a speech on the island on Wednesday, Truss urged the West to do more to curb Chinese aggression. She also advocated allowing Taiwan to join the CPTPP block, a move that would upset Beijing.

Sunak said he was too “busy” to go through details of Truss’ speech. However, he said the British approach “hasn’t changed”.

“It’s an approach that is completely in line with all of our allies, both intrinsically and linguistically,” Sunak said.

