Meta faces record privacy fine for US data transfers – POLITICO





Meta is set to face a record privacy fine on Monday when Ireland’s data protection watchdog confirms the social media platform mishandled people’s data when it was shipped to the US, according to two people with direct knowledge of the upcoming decision.

POLITICO was unable to confirm the amount of the record fine, which will likely be higher than the 746 million fine Amazon was forced to pay in 2021 for also flouting EU privacy standards European Union, added the people, who spoke conditionally. anonymity to talk about internal deliberations.

The Irish Data Protection Commission will publish its decision on Monday; it is also expected to include demands that Metas Facebook stop using complex legal instruments to transfer data from the EU to the US, called standard contractual clauses, in the fall.

The upcoming decision dates back to 2013 revelations by Edward Snowden, the former US National Security Agency contractor, who revealed that US authorities had repeatedly accessed people’s information through tech companies like Facebook and Google.

Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, has sued Facebook for failing to protect his privacy rights, sparking a decade-long battle over the legality of Facebook’s data transfer. EU to US.

Europe’s highest court has repeatedly said that Washington has not put in place enough controls to protect Europeans’ personal information, and the United States recently updated its internal legal protections to give the EU greater assurances that US intelligence agencies will follow new rules governing such access to data.

Meta declined to comment. The Irish Data Protection Commission did not respond in time for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/meta-faces-record-privacy-fine-for-data-transfers-to-the-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos