Rachel Reeves says the US has beaten the UK investment scene.





Britain’s shadow finance minister, Rachel Reeves, said the current UK business environment is pale compared to the US.

Certified Management Institute

Britain’s shadow finance minister on Tuesday slammed the country’s business climate under the current Conservative government, saying companies deciding whether to invest in the UK or the US face a “no brainer” decision.

Labour’s Rachel Reeves, who is competing for the top treasurer job in the next election, said initiatives like the US Inflation Reduction Act give the country clear advantages and the UK should create a similarly attractive framework for business investment.

“Companies tell me: If you have to choose between investing in the US or investing in the UK, don’t worry about it right now,” Reeves said at a conference hosted by Chartered Management. Academy.

“Deepening capital markets and government support for growing industries mean that investing in the US makes sense in a way it doesn’t in the UK,” she said.

Reeves said that under Labor leadership, the UK would implement a “modern industrial strategy” that would encourage government and business to work in partnership. She gave no specifics about those plans.

The opposition politician added that feats such as Britain’s record-breaking Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout would not have been possible had it not been for a longstanding partnership between universities and businesses in the UK.

“At a time of great change, we need to forge business and government partnerships to capture some of these great opportunities out there,” she said.

“I don’t want to look back in 30 years why we’re importing all our vehicles because we didn’t make batteries here, or why we’re importing steel because we haven’t moved into green steel, because we didn’t invest in hydrogen today. That’s why we import gas.”

In front of the 2024 presidential election

Britain’s opposition Labor Party is gearing up to win next year’s general election, set for January 2025 at the latest.

Labor has maintained a steady lead despite cutting some gains since Liz Truss’ tragic inauguration as prime minister in October, leading the ruling Conservatives by 17 points in a recent YouGov poll.

Labor leader Keir Starmer has been criticized for moving the party too far to the right in an effort to save businesses and undecided voters.

Nonetheless, Reeves said that spurring economic growth in the UK and continuing to lag behind its G-7 peers would be “absolutely a central task” of the next Labor government.

“It’s up to businesses to create jobs and prosperity, but it’s up to government to provide a framework that encourages businesses to invest in the UK and make choices that will create those opportunities.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made economic growth one of the five key priorities for his Conservative government, while touting plans to turn the UK into the next Silicon Valley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/18/its-a-no-brainer-us-beats-uk-investment-scene-says-rachel-reeves.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos