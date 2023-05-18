How US debt default could negatively impact VA and veteransExBulletin





Funding veterans is at the heart of two high-stakes battles in Washington: the budget talks and the impending default on US debt. If the US defaults, the VA could run out of cash.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Funding for veterans is at the heart of two high-stakes matchups in Washington right now — the budget talks and the impending default on US debt. If the US defaults, as early as June 1, the VA could run out of cash. And as NPR’s Quil Lawrence reports, that would have an immediate cost to millions of veterans who receive health care and disability checks every month.

QUIL LAWRENCE, BYLINE: I caught Jesse Reynolds at his house, which is his truck.

JESSE REYNOLDS: I was in Utah, and I’m going to Flagstaff. You know, I live in my truck, in this little RV.

LAWRENCE: Reynolds served 14 years. A head injury cut short his time with the Navy SEALs. And now he’s trying to figure out life as a civilian.

REYNOLDS: You know, this last year and a half has just been trying to, you know, find me, try to keep me alive.

LAWRENCE: He takes online classes, lives in his truck with his two dogs. His VA disability check is his only income right now, and if it was late, he’d feel the pain right away.

REYNOLDS: I can’t imagine, to be honest with you. That would be fair, I hope I have enough to feed the dogs and myself. Maybe take two bags of dog food – one for them, one for me.

PATRICK MURRAY: A lot of people have asked, what does this mean to me? What does this mean for my benefits?

LAWRENCE: Patrick Murray is the Legislative Director of the VFW.

MURRAY: And our first response is, we don’t really know, because it’s never happened before.

LAWRENCE: It’s because the US government has never failed before. If so, it could mean late checks and troops and veterans missing rent or mortgages or car payments. And it could affect the people who serve those veterans, Murray says.

MURRAY: It could affect the pay of federal workers who process VA claims, you know, or VA doctors and nurses.

LAWRENCE: Murray says he hopes the debt ceiling isn’t used as a bargaining chip in the other showdown, where Republicans are trying to cut the budget. Republican House Veterans Affairs President Mike Bost is adamant that he is a veteran and will not cut funding.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE BOST: As father of a veteran and grandfather of a veteran and grandson of a veteran and son of a veteran and nephew of a veteran, you better believe that I’m very serious, that we don’t cut veterans. And I mean it.

LAWRENCE: Bost says Democrats in the White House are scaring vets for political gain.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BOST: And yet, regardless of the impact of their words, they continue to lie about how House Republicans are cutting veterans’ benefits, and that’s not true.

LAWRENCE: But then, yesterday, House Republicans introduced a bill that maintains the level of funding for veterans, but shifts about $15 billion from a massive new program to help veterans suffering from exposures toxic and makes it discretionary funding. Allison Jaslow of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America says that means it can be cut every year. And she is one of the veterans who could be affected.

ALLISON JASLOW: The PACT Act was passed last year to help care for veterans who have been exposed to toxins, whether it’s Camp Lejeune’s water that’s been contaminated or burns like the one I’m next to. slept for 15 months in Iraq. Veterans have received many words. We were told that – as part of the negotiations, funding for veterans is not on the table. The problem is that we have not yet obtained these guarantees in writing.

LAWRENCE: Which leaves vets, like Jesse Reynolds, still worried as he drives his truck to his next campsite for the night.

REYNOLDS: We’re kind of expendable, I guess. So it’s terrifying to know that, yeah, I might be really – I might be in more trouble than I already am very soon. And that’s pretty scary.

LAWRENCE: Quil Lawrence, NPR News.

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

