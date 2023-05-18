Japanese companies record $17.7 billion investment in UK





Japanese firms commit to investing nearly 18 billion in the UK as PM hosts a business reception in Tokyo. New financing from companies such as Marubeni Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries will create high-quality jobs in strategic clean energy industries. British companies like Octopus Energy and Mott MacDonald seize the opportunity. As the UK prepares to join the CPTPP, Japan

Leading Japanese companies have committed to investing nearly $18 billion in companies and projects across the UK to generate growth in key sectors, create skilled jobs and drive technological innovation.

The announcement comes as the Prime Minister prepares to host a business reception in Tokyo today. [Thursday 18th]He will welcome the strength of the UK-Japan economic relationship and present opportunities to go further.

Japan is already the fifth largest investor in the UK, investing $92 billion, and trade in goods and services reached $27.7 billion last year. This is likely to increase further if the UK joins the regional CPTPP trading bloc. The Prime Minister today will personally thank Japanese CPTPP Minister Goto Goto for his strong support for Japan’s accession to the United Kingdom.

New investments include funding for offshore wind, low-carbon hydrogen and other clean energy projects in Marubeni. A leading Japanese trading firm has announced its intention to sign a MoU with the government, with partners planning to invest around $10 billion in the UK over the next 10 years, including offshore wind in Scotland and green hydrogen projects in Wales and Scotland. .

The company already supports 500 UK jobs through its subsidiary SmartestEnergy Limited and will work with the government to create a significant number of new green jobs in the UK.

Japan’s biggest real estate firms Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan also confirmed today plans to invest $3.5 billion in the UK. The planned project will build affordable housing, high-quality office space and life science laboratories in London, which is expected to support thousands of jobs and help revitalize the capital region.

Sumitomo Corporation plans to expand its UK offshore wind projects, investing a total of $4 billion in Suffolk and Norfolk offshore projects with partners. This major investment further solidifies the UK’s position as a clean energy pioneer and supports the government’s ambition to install 50 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Sumitomo Electric Industries also announced its decision to build a strategically important high voltage cable manufacturing plant in the Scottish Highlands, attracting an investment of over 200 million and creating 150 highly skilled green jobs. This investment will help the UK build a resilient supply chain for critical infrastructure such as offshore wind projects and support UK developers to contribute to UK growth.

New investments will support growth in some of the UK’s cutting-edge industries. For example, Toshiba will expand its operations at its Cambridge lab, which designs and delivers advanced quantum-safe cryptographic communications solutions. Initially, it will create more than 30 new jobs and invest more than $20 million in new technology development.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

These new investments are a vote of tremendous confidence from some of Japan’s top companies in the UK’s dynamic economy.

They will work with Government and UK industry to create high-quality, reliable jobs and transformative local investments we provide across the country.

It’s also great to see leading UK companies seize huge opportunities for growth and collaboration in Japan. As we further develop trade ties and join the huge regional CPTPP trade bloc, the limits for British and Japanese businesses and entrepreneurs have soared to the skies.

British company Octopus Energy also today announced a commitment to invest $1.5 billion in the Asia Pacific energy market by 2027, accelerating the region’s transition to a cleaner, smarter energy system. Doubling its existing Asian headquarters, Octopus will invest $300 million to expand Tokyo’s tech innovation and energy retail hub. This will allow businesses to increase their workforce tenfold by 2027, creating 1,000 green jobs for UK and local talent.

As it strengthens its defense cooperation with Japan, Leonardo UK has contracted to work with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to deliver additional world-class naval helicopters and Mid Life Upgrade kits for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Export.

Building on its UK expertise in offshore wind, British consulting firm Mott MacDonald has also secured a major contract to help develop a state-of-the-art offshore wind farm in western Japan that will power more than 175,000 homes with clean energy.

Masumi Kakinoki, CEO of Marubeni Corporation said:

We are excited to forge a strong partnership with the UK and look forward to working with the UK government to skyrocket investments in the country’s clean energy transition.

These efforts not only signify our commitment to the UK’s energy transition, but also reinforce Marubenis’ role as an active participant in the global march towards a sustainable future. We are on the verge of an energy revolution and these partnerships will help ensure our shared success.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said:

International cooperation is key to creating an energy transition that benefits not only the climate but also consumers and economies. Our partnership with Tokyo Gas has grown stronger and we are delighted to attract more investments in Japan and the UK.

Connecting businesses in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore to the UK and Europe, and doing business in Japan has helped create a unique global technology ecosystem that benefits everyone. We’re excited to go further with today’s announcement.

The Prime Minister will meet three British startups at a business reception today, along with chief executives and CEOs from companies such as Nissan, Sumitomo Corporation and Hitachi. Winnow, Transreport and Oxentia announced new partnerships and offices in Japan, demonstrating opportunities for growing UK businesses to export internationally.

The announcement comes as the UK and Japanese governments announce a new renewable energy partnership that includes establishing a business partnership to accelerate clean energy deployment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/japanese-firms-commit-record-177-billion-investment-into-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos