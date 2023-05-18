When will the United States run out of money? The answer is complicated.





In letters to Congress and warnings to business leaders about the catastrophic consequences if the United States does not repay its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has repeatedly offered an important caveat.

She cannot give the exact date when the federal government will run out of money.

The United States reached its statutory debt limit of $31.4 trillion on January 19, forcing the Treasury Department, which borrows huge sums of money to pay nations’ bills, to start using accounting maneuvers known as extraordinary measures to conserve cash and avoid breaching the ceiling.

On Monday, Ms Yellen repeated previous warnings that the Treasury Department could exhaust its cash reserves by June 1. Yet the exact day the United States will reach the so-called X date is nearly impossible to determine.

These estimates are based on currently available data, and federal revenue, spending and debt could differ from these estimates, Yellen told lawmakers in her letters. The actual date when the Treasury exhausts the extraordinary measures could be several days or weeks later than these estimates.

While the Treasury has the most sophisticated cash management system in the world and employs teams of highly trained economists, its coffers are a blur of outgoing payments and incoming tax receipts. When its cash balance is painfully low, as it was on Wednesday, when the Treasury’s general account started the day with less than $100 billion, making date X even harder to predict. In many ways, this is because when a default would occur is a moving target.

Big bills are coming due.

Ms. Yellen considers early June a pivotal month since her first debt limit warnings to Congress in January. The reason: The federal government is spending a lot of money in the short time around June 1, and it’s impossible to predict exactly how much revenue will arrive and when.

In a report released Thursday, the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that closely tracks federal spending, estimated that the government would spend $101 billion on June 1. The bulk of that money, $47 billion, will go to Medicare, while the rest will be directed to veterans benefits, military pay and retirement, public service retirement, and security income. additional. On June 2, the government must pay $25 billion in Social Security benefits and another $2 billion for Medicaid.

Over these two days, the government is expected to spend about $140 billion and bring in only $44 billion in tax revenue, leaving the nation’s coffers running out of steam.

Revenues plummet as repayments pour in.

A big problem this year is that tax receipts have come in at a slower pace than expected.

Severe storms, floods and mudslides in California, Alabama and Georgia this year prompted the Internal Revenue Service to push back April 18 tax filing deadlines until October in dozens of counties.

Another surprising reason the cash flow is lower than some budget experts had expected is that the IRS is starting to operate more efficiently. Thanks to the $80 billion the agency received through the Cut Inflation Act last year, it was able to increase hiring and reduce the backlog of tax returns. unprocessed income.

Since the IRS processes returns faster, it also issues refunds faster and depletes the amount of cash available.

June 15 is a critical day.

If Ms Yellen can find enough coins on the Treasury couch to pay the bills until June 15, the United States could find itself with a bit of a break.

June 15 is when third quarter payments are due for corporations and individuals who have to pay their tax bills throughout the year or who choose to make payments every three months. to avoid having big bills due in April.

The Congressional Budget Office said in a report last week that an expected influx of quarterly tax revenue on June 15 and the availability of additional extraordinary measures would likely allow the government to continue funding its operations until at least the end of July. .

The government could receive around $80 billion in tax revenue that day. The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that those funds could be enough to keep the federal government afloat until June 30. At that time, Yellen would also have additional extraordinary measures at her disposal, a suspension of investments in federal workers’ retirement funds that would allow her to release an additional $145 billion and potentially delay a default until July.

It’s too close to call.

The lack of clarity on the X date has made it difficult for lawmakers to know how much pressure they are under to strike a deal. The government may not know how quickly cash is running out until the country faces a default.

But the pressure is still mounting. Congress will likely take days, if not weeks, to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling. And even if President Biden and Chairman Kevin McCarthy reach an agreement, there is no guarantee that the House and Senate will easily pass the legislation.

The legislative calendar is becoming increasingly complicated as summer approaches.

Mr. McCarthy and Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and Majority Leader, are expected to navigate legislation reflecting that agreement in their respective chambers, and the days left to do so are rapidly shrinking. The House is only expected to sit six days before the end of the month. The Senate is slated for just five people and is expected to leave Washington starting Monday before Memorial Day weekend.

Aware that lawmakers are loath to postpone vacations, analysts are watching the legislative calendar closely as they try to read the debt limit tea leaves. If no agreement is signed by Memorial Day and Ms. Yellen does not announce that the X date is delayed, it could increase the likelihood of a short-term suspension of the borrowing limit to give Congress more time to to act.

Congressional timing is king and will dictate the urgency and dates for passage of a bill, as it always has, said Henrietta Treyz, director of economic policy at Veda Partners, in a memo to customers this month.

