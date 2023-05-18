Why are major automakers urging Britain to reconsider its Brexit deal? | automotive industry





Three of the world’s biggest carmakers have told the British government they must renegotiate Brexit negotiations with the EU to change rules they claim threaten British electric car production.

Vauxhall manufacturer Stellantis has warned it won’t be able to deliver on its promise to build an electric car in the UK without changes, and Ford has called it a pointless cost. Britain’s biggest car employer, Jaguar Land Rover, has also said the timing of new regulations is unrealistic.

Why is the Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) between London and Brussels signed in 2020 suddenly becoming an issue?

What is the problem?

Stellantis, which also owns the Citron, Peugeot and Fiat, DS, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Abarth brands, says it is struggling to meet the TCA’s rules of origin, which require 40% of electric vehicle parts to be produced in the United States by value. . UK or EU to qualify for trade without customs duties.

This threshold will increase to 45% next year and then to 55% in 2027, with battery packs having to come from the UK or EU.

Automakers that don’t comply will have to pay a 10% tariff when selling finished vehicles on the other side of the strait, making it harder for them to compete with cheaper rival models from East Asia.

Stellantis, which employs more than 5,000 people in the UK, including 1,000 at its electric van plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire and 1,200 at its Luton plant, says these requirements make production in the UK impossible and urges the government to: there is. A new agreement is signed with the EU to keep the existing rules until 2027.

Ford, which has invested $380 million to increase electric motor capacity at a plant in Halewood, Merseyside, also issued a statement on Wednesday urging the rule change to be delayed by three years while the UK and EU improve battery production capacity.

Stellantis employs over 5,000 people in the UK. Photo: Rebecca Cook/Reuters What’s at stake if the TCA isn’t renegotiated?

Stellantis said it would have no choice but to shut down operations and put thousands of jobs at risk. If the cost of EV manufacturing in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable, it will cease operations, it claims in its submission to a House of Commons inquiry into electric vehicle production.

Manufacturers will continue to invest outside the UK and not relocate manufacturing facilities. UK manufacturing closures will result in significant job losses, loss of skilled workforce and negative impact on the UK economy.

David Bailey, professor of business and economics at Birmingham Business School, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that the current Brexit rules put Britain at a competitive disadvantage, calling the problem an existential threat to Britain’s auto industry.

Andy Palmer, chairman of European battery maker InoBat, said in the same program that 800,000 UK jobs related to the automotive industry are at risk. If these local content rules can’t be met, and there’s no battery capability in the UK, those carmakers will move to mainland Europe, he said.

The former Aston Martin CEO added: We’ve known about the rules for four years. There have been numerous warnings to the government. we were sleeping behind the wheel [the] As a result, we are now running out of time and the UK is a much less attractive place to do business.

Wasn’t Brexit an issue before that?

Example: The automotive industry has been one of the most vocal critics of Brexit, warning that it will cost the sector $55 billion in 2020 and add $1,900 to the average cost of a car imported from the EU.

So what’s different now?

The drive to electrify motoring. In its submission, Stellantis said that despite the importance of meeting the TCA under current rules of origin, there will not be sufficient supply of battery production in the UK or Europe until 2025 and 2030.

Stellantis and many other companies are racing to build gigafactories for car batteries in the EU, with one major project under way in Sunderland, UK. However, most of these won’t be ready in 2024, meaning automakers across Europe will continue to rely on imports from dominant Asian battery makers.

That is a problem for the automotive industry across Europe as there will not be a level playing field as agreed by the TCA. If you can’t rely on enough British or European batteries you’ll be at a huge disadvantage. Especially on Asian imports, especially South Korea, Japan and China, automakers say.

Workers carrying car batteries in a factory in China. Photo: AFP/Getty Images Didn’t Stellantis see this coming?

The carmaker’s announcement of investing 100m to build electric vehicles at Ellesmere Port in 2021 and committing to continue at the Luton site was hailed as a major post-Brexit UK vote of confidence.

But since then, prices for raw materials used in electric vehicle batteries have soared, especially amid the energy crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Vauxhall manufacturers say these cost increases and other external headwinds mean they can no longer afford the planned UK and EU minimum production.

