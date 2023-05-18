The US Post spy on the mail. The senators want to arrest him





The idea that only a postman will see mail is based on a broader understanding of the mail handling process; a Norman Rockwell vision of what a modern postal delivery system entails. In the United States, the exterior of each piece of mail is photographed. And the information gained from these photos, such as religious and political affiliations, is more intimate than people realize. This data was described by a former FBI agent as easily abused and a treasure trove. Comparing the mail covers to National Security Agency surveillance exposed during the Edward Snowden scandal, famed security technologist Bruce Schneier once called them essentially the same thing.

The letter to Barksdale is not simply meant to tell the chief inspector who oversees dozens of field offices and labs and an army of law enforcement officers and other technical resources about the things he he probably already knows. Instead, they would like him to simply end the process.

The USPS declined to comment.

There is no federal law requiring the post office to authorize mail covers. The Postal Service allows this through its own regulations, consistent with interpretations of what is most permissive under the Fourth Amendment. These protections were strengthened in 1967 following a US Supreme Court decision that established a legal test that is still used, known as the expectation of privacy. And while the interception of electronic metadata, as the senators note, generally requires a court order, because courts have ruled that Americans reasonably expect the information to be private, judges haven’t exactly ruled similarly in cases involving physical couriers. There are many subtleties involved, but in at least one major case, judges have pointed to another legal test, known as the line-of-sight doctrine, which applies to evidence that investigators can see clearly.

The risk of misuse of mailing envelopes is not theoretical, the lawmakers write in the letter.

The history of the abuse of mailing envelopes, as lawmakers note, is a long one. A famous incident occurred in the 1970s when a 15-year-old girl mistakenly wrote to the Socialist Workers’ Party, a communist organization strongly pro-Cuba, while researching a school assignment involving the Socialist Labor Party. The teenager was thoroughly investigated by the FBI, who even sent an agent to her school.

The senators note that the Church Committee, which was formed in 1975 to investigate abuses by US intelligence services, discovered that the Central Intelligence Agency had photographed the exterior of more than 2 million pieces of mail, while in opening hundreds of thousands of others, which belonged to prominent activists and authors.

Indeed, say the senators, modern fears of postal abuse can be traced back to the Founding Fathers themselves, who exposed what Thomas Jefferson called the Post Office’s infidelities, oversight that largely forced those who disagreed with the British occupation to resort to encrypting the messages they wanted. to keep private. Those messages include, lawmakers note, an initial proposed bill of rights.

Lawmakers are asking that Barksdale stop allowing mail blankets without the permission of a federal judge, except in an emergency. And to increase transparency, they say, the Post should start publishing annual statistics on authorized postal envelopes. It hasn’t done so since at least 2014 (in conjunction with an Inspector General’s report).

Although mail covers do not reveal the contents of the correspondence, they can reveal deeply personal information about the political leanings, religious beliefs or causes of Americans they support, the senators write. Therefore, such abuses are a threat, they say, not only to the right of Americans to associate politically and religiously, but also to gather without government oversight.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/usps-mail-surveillance-letter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

