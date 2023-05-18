UK children’s pocket money rises 11%, outpaces inflation, data shows | family finances





New data shows that young people in the UK are seeing an 11% increase in average annual earnings, outpacing inflation, while millions of parents struggle to raise salaries to fit the cost of living.

Figures for children’s pocket money and earnings, arguably the most in-depth study of the UK’s youth economy, also found that six-year-olds enjoyed the largest pay increase, with a 34 per cent increase per year. .

Meanwhile, the average earnings of babysitters rose 24% in one year to rank in the top 20, and some clever kids were able to get cash from their parents for things like making someone coffee or smiling for a family photo. .

This data is based on the finances of over 125,000 children and was collected from user activity on the NatWest Rooster Money pocket money app and prepaid debit cards.

From 1 March 2022 to 1 March 2022 and 28 February this year suggested that British children are doing much better financially than many adults.

The headline result was that average earnings rose 11% to 333.84 per year or 6.42 per week, outpacing CPI inflation of 10.4% over the same period.

However, this came despite much less consistent pocket money routines, with only 57% of children receiving regular benefits, up from 65% in 2021-22.

Rather than passing on a fixed, regular amount, parents have been leaning toward one-time payments, using special occasions and good behavior as opportunities for additional generosity.

At the same time, study authors said, entrepreneurial young people are increasingly turning to side jobs to secure a steady income. Revenue from resale of possessions such as clothing increased by 6%, and private tutoring enjoyed a huge premium, increasing average earnings per job by 102% to 16.95.

Many people expect their pocket money to increase as they get older, but those with the highest weekly check of $12.75 were between the ages of 16 and 17. On average, 17-year-olds took home a slightly lower 12.59. It probably reflects an increase in financial independence.

The NatWest Rooster Money app is intended for children ages 3 and older, and the prepaid debit card is intended for children ages 6 to 17.

Brand CEO Will Carmichael said:

This is true purely with soaring proceeds from side hustles, but also with the business approach they take to make money around the house.

