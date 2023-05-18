Ukraine could join ranks of frozen conflicts, say US officials





A frozen conflict in which fighting stops but neither side is declared victorious nor agrees that the war is officially over could also be a politically acceptable long-term outcome for the United States and other countries supporting the ‘Ukraine.

This would mean that the number of military clashes would decrease, the costs of supporting Kiev would also decrease, and public attention to the war would decrease.

We are planning for the long term whether it looks frozen or thawed, said a US official familiar with the Biden administrations’ talks on Ukraine. The official said such planning is a growing priority for the administration, whereas in recent months it has been urgent and short-term.

Two other US officials and a former Biden administration official have confirmed that a prolonged fighting freeze is a possibility the US is preparing for. US officials are also considering the long-term security ties Washington will have with kyiv, as well as Ukraine’s relationship with the NATO military alliance.

There is a school of thought that says, Oh, Ukrainians must have [the city of] Access to Mariupol and the Sea of ​​Azov. There are others less attached to the placement of the lines as long as Ukraine is secure for the future, the former administration official said, describing the internal conversations.

Those talks are still in their early stages, with U.S. officials stressing that the war will remain hot for some time and that the Biden administration intends to provide Ukraine with the weapons and support it needs to push the Russians out of as much territory as possible. .

Yet even the suggestion of such planning could undermine the confidence of Ukrainian leaders in Americas continued commitment to their cause, especially given the unrest among some Republicans to reduce support for Kyiv.

A fifth person, a senior Biden administration official speaking on behalf of the White House, said a series of contingency plans were under review, but the situation is fluid and the only safe prediction is that Russia will not conquer Ukraine. Like other interviewees, the official was granted anonymity to describe sensitive issues.

While many US officials avoid speaking publicly about the development of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has repeatedly predicted that it will end in negotiations, and not by a military victory for either side.

And the composition of recent military aid programs for Ukraine reflects the Biden administrations’ shift to a longer-term strategy, a Defense Department official said.

The amount of equipment sent directly from existing US stockpiles has steadily declined in recent months, while aid packages used to buy new weapons from industry, a process that can take months or even years years, have increased.

The Biden administration recently transferred $300 million worth of weapons from existing US stockpiles, mostly ammunition, while providing $1.2 billion to purchase more complex weapons, such as air defenses, from industry. .

For the moment, Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive against Russia, even if the timing remains unclear. In recent days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted that the counter-offensive would be delayed as Ukraine still needed more weapons from its Western partners, while saying that the first important steps would soon be taken. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses, via video link, the opening ceremony of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 16, 2023. | Alastair Grant/AP Photo

US officials expect fighting to continue even after the counteroffensive.

In the medium term, many expect a stalemate, in which fighting continues but neither side gains much ground, or a war of attrition, which involves both sides trying to inflict on the other massive losses of personnel and equipment in the hope that the adversary collapse.

The performance of Ukraine and Russia depends on sometimes uncontrollable factors ranging from air superiority to Kremlin officials.

Once you’ve gone a few months or a year, these wars tend to go on for years, said Benjamin Jensen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which analyzed historical data. Even with the most successful Ukrainian counter-offensive, you could still see yourself fighting this time next year.

None of the administration officials who spoke to POLITICO offered details on how the United States would handle a multi-year war or described the exact depth of planning for a frozen conflict briefing. which is widely classified. A US official pointed out that the administration has always planned for long-term and short-term possibilities.

The longer the fight drags on, the more likely Russia and Ukraine will feel international and domestic pressure to negotiate a ceasefire, armistice or other legal mechanism to stop or even officially end the war.

Some US officials and analysts say a rough model could be the Korean War. Active fighting in this conflict ended with an armistice in 1953, but even 70 years later the war has not been officially declared over.

A Korean-style shutdown is certainly something that has been discussed by experts and analysts in and outside government when it comes to Ukraine, the former Biden administration official said. This is plausible, as neither side would need to recognize new borders and the only thing that would need to be agreed upon would be to stop firing along a fixed line. (Korean armistice negotiations lasted two years.)

Other potentially relevant examples include the 2008 dispute between Georgia and Russia over two provinces; the more than 70-year Indian-Pakistani standoff in the Kashmir region, a period that includes three wars separated by long periods of cold; and arguably even segments of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict between 2014 and 2022, fought in parts of eastern Ukraine and its Crimea region.

Such interrupted wars sometimes resume: a 1994 ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region held but not perfectly until heavy fighting broke the peace in 2020 The two countries are now trying to negotiate.

Western involvement in each case also varies. The US fought in the Korean War and still has thousands of troops in South Korea, a key difference from Ukraine, where US forces are not fighting. But Washington has had little role in other conflicts, such as Kashmir.

A former US intelligence official who handled Russia-related issues said Biden aides seem more willing these days to discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, another sign that think far beyond the upcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Ukraine wants to join NATO, and the secretary general of the military alliances has said that its members agree that it will eventually join.

The senior Biden administration official confirmed that US officials are talking with Ukrainians about the nature of the relationship going forward. We want a Ukraine that can defend itself and deter future attacks, the official said, stressing that Washington will not pressure Ukraine to enter negotiations against its will.

If Ukraine’s application for NATO membership stagnates, these guarantees could range from a NATO-style Article 5 mutual defense agreement to Israeli-style arms deals with Ukraine as a means deterrence against Russia.

At a minimum, according to some current and former US officials, the Ukrainian military needs special attention. This could include ensuring that Ukraine’s weapons and equipment are compatible with those of NATO countries and conducting joint training, even if Kyiv is not part of the military alliance.

Analysts and officials have warned against the idea that a frozen conflict translates into geopolitical stability or less suffering among civilians caught in disputed territories. Both the Korean Peninsula and India-Pakistan are now nuclear hotbeds following decisions made by governments involved in the decades since the fighting began.

Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s Defense Minister, said one of the reasons Kyiv constantly urges its Western partners to send more weapons and other aid is precisely because it wants to end the war quickly, and not end up in an endless confrontation.

Even if active fighting ceases, he said, we will continue to live in a world where, on a daily basis, we experience nuclear blackmail. Every day, we run the risk of a global food crisis. Every day, we witness atrocities and war crimes.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

US officials stress that they are trying to avoid black-and-white thinking as they chart the paths the Russian-Ukrainian war can take. It is possible, after all, that the conflict will end somewhere between an active war and a chilled stalemate.

Jensen said supporting Kyiv for the longer term would mean thinking beyond immediate weapons needs and implementing plans to equip, train and equip entire formations, as well as develop relevant military doctrine.

Other questions to consider in such circumstances include whether it is worth bringing in a multinational peacekeeping force.

If the active armed conflict ceases, the costs to the United States and other Ukrainian partners will likely decrease over time. It’s cheaper to arm a country that doesn’t spend its weapons every day, the former Biden administration official said.

The former official speculated that the chances of a ceasefire being maintained are higher than between 2014 and 2022, when Russia seized Crimea and wreaked havoc in parts from eastern Ukraine, as the professional military is fully involved on both sides, as opposed to the Russian-backed separatists.

But the current war has also attracted mercenary forces such as Russia’s Wagner Group, which may prove difficult to tame.

If a ceasefire or other type of shutdown lasts long enough, public attention to the war is also likely to fade. This could ease the political pressure exerted on Western capitals by critics of the Kyiv aid effort. But it could also mean less effort by those capitals to resolve the conflict once and for all.

US and European officials have argued that it would be unwise to believe Russia’s threat to Ukraine will fade anytime soon, even if fighting is halted for a long time or Putin leaves the scene.

The conflict and the potential for a new attack will not go away, perhaps decades from now, said a European official familiar with Ukraine-related talks.

Lara Seligman contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/18/ukraine-russia-south-korea-00097563 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos