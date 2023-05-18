



As part of a US trip to strengthen ties between the two countries, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Shapps confirmed that the UK will participate in the President’s Bidens Carbon Management Challenge. The challenge was launched in April 2023 at the Main Economic Forum on Energy and Climate Change (MEF) to encourage countries to decarbonize energy, end deforestation and promote and develop carbon sequestration technologies.

Shapps met with senior members of the Biden administration, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, to discuss partnership opportunities in the challenge. The challenge urges countries to share their announcements on their plans to develop carbon sequestration technologies at COP28 later this year.

Rather than languish before his tyranny, Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine has done the exact opposite of what he wanted, and we stand strong, we are united, and we are negating his threats, Shapps said.

Our resolve has strengthened our ties around the world and with the United States, where we are building a closer relationship to provide cleaner, cheaper and safer energy than the United States. ransom.

We have been a world leader in renewable technologies, and by supporting the Bidens Carbon Management Challenge President, we are one step closer to realizing our enormous potential and putting ourselves at the forefront of this exciting future industry.

The UK government points out that the North Sea and other carbon sinks have enormous potential when it comes to carbon storage, with up to 78 billion tonnes of carbon permanently stored. Leveraging these sinks could be worth $8 billion to the UK economy and create around 50,000 new jobs.

Critics of decarbonization technologies often point out that the technology is in its relatively early commercial stages and should therefore not be used by businesses instead of drastically reducing carbon emissions in the first place. Those operating in the elimination market note that elimination serves a different role than emissions reduction and should not be used as a substitute for decarbonization. For example, Swiss carbon capture company Climeworks says it should only be used for hard-to-remove emissions and achieve net negative emissions in the long run.

For example, Microsoft recently agreed to leverage a carbon removal solution with UK farmers who use pulverized basalt to improve carbon sequestration in their farmland.

uk usa deal

Earlier this week, Transportation Secretary Mark Harpermet discussed with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how new cross-border partnerships could accelerate the development of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).

The country will seek partnerships on how to develop SAF plants on a large scale and increase jobs to play a leading role in the SAF market, which could inject a $10 billion boost to the UK economy.

A newindependent assessment of the UK’s SAF value chain, authored by Philip New, warns producers are now looking at the EU and US as more cost-effective markets for plant construction. Airlines and airports have previously warned that without further policy support, UK SAF projects could only produce about half the level of fuel required to meet mandates.

During the four-day trip, US and UK representatives will also discuss partnerships on renewable energy, ways to reduce home energy costs and reduce fossil fuel imports and use.

