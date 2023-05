Ripple CEO Says More Crypto Firms Could Exit US Due To Confusing Rules

‘Confusing’ regulations in the US will drive more crypto businesses out of the US as firms like Ripple seek to hire and invest outside the country, service firm CEO says Ripple blockchain to CNBC in an exclusive interview.

“Europe has really provided the leadership and countries like the UAE…the growth you’re seeing…even the UK and Singapore, they’re providing clarity on how they will regulate these digital assets,” he said on Thursday. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

“And that allows through these rules of the road that allow entrepreneurs, investors to engage constructively with regulators,” Garlinghouse said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

“Frankly, that’s why you see entrepreneurship and investment flowing into other jurisdictions and Europe has certainly been a big beneficiary of the confusion in the United States,” he added.

His comments come after the crypto firm announced on Wednesday that it had bought Metaco, a Swiss crypto custody company, at a time when US regulators are cracking down hard on companies like Ripple and crypto exchange Coinbase. .

I think it’s fair to say that the US has made it as confusing as possible when it comes to the rules of the road for the crypto industry. The SEC has really been at the forefront of this confusion.

Brad Garlinghouse

CEO, Ripple

The acquisition of Metaco is expected to expand Ripple’s product lineup and provide it with access to an attractive customer base that includes Citi and BNP Paribas.

“We believe Metaco is an ideal solution, from which we are trying to grow our customers today,” Garlinghouse said.

Crypto firms have threatened to exit the United States in a bid to send a signal to regulators that the country may be missing out on a key technological innovation.

Ripple is fighting a lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC has accused Ripple, Garlinghouse and the company’s co-founder Chris Larsen of violating securities laws by selling XRP without first registering it with the SEC. XRP is the native cryptocurrency on the Ripple network.

Unfortunately, [the crackdown] encouraged companies like Ripple to invest more outside the US

Brad Garlinghouse

CEO, Ripple

“Unfortunately, this has encouraged companies like Ripple to invest more outside of the US,” Garlinghouse said, adding that 95% of Ripple’s customers are non-US and most of Ripple’s hires this year will be in the US. outside the United States.

Garlinghouse said Ripple is in good financial shape. Ripple financed the purchase of Metaco with $250 million in cash from its own balance sheet, according to it.

“Ripple has a very strong record and we lean and play attacking and this is just one example of that,” Garlinghouse said.

“Be greedy when others are scared and be scared when others are greedy,” he said, quoting billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

On Ripple’s listing plans, Garlinghouse said they were “in no rush to list” and “didn’t need to raise more capital.”

“So if we were to consider [to list], it would be at a time and place that made sense. We wouldn’t want to do this unless we felt like it actually improved the ability to grow the business, the customer experience,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/18/ripple-ceo-says-more-crypto-firms-may-leave-us-due-to-confusing-rules.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos