The era of massive UK house price increases is nearing an end, OBR economist says. house price





According to the senior economist of the Government Spending Watch Corps, the era of massive house price increases in the UK may be over soon.

Office for Budget Responsibility Key Committee member David Miles said one of the key factors reducing the likelihood of exploding home price increases is increased work from home.

As the number of people working from home has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have more choices about where they can live.

Miles, who also served on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, added that slowing population growth and changing borrowing costs – the end of record-low interest rates – are two other factors that will shape the UK housing market and prices. for decades to come.

the driving force [house prices] Speaking at the Economic Statistics Center of Excellence conference in London, reported by Bloomberg, he said it will be weaker over the next 40 years than it has been over the past 40 years. Rather, the unusual era of skyrocketing house prices may be nearing an end.

Miles said house prices rose particularly quickly in the UK compared to other countries because housing supply was weak and real interest rates fell more.

As the population grows more slowly, the pressure for more housing will ease, the economist, who is a member of OBR’s Budget Responsibility Committee, which leads the economic analysis, added.

The housing market recently moved up the agenda of both major parties, with Labor leader Keir Starmer saying he believes property prices need to come down to make houses more affordable. He also accused the Conservatives of killing the homeownership dream and said his party would be builders, not blockers.

Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that Rishi Sunak is considering resuming support to buy back 2013 Conservative Party policies that only recently ended to win the vote in the next election.

Lender Halifax recently reported that the UK should expect further downward pressure on house prices this year.

However, there seems to be little consensus among experts on how the real estate market is currently doing. Halifax said property prices fell last month after three consecutive months of gains, but rival Nationwide rose in April after seven months of declines, suggesting tentative signs of a recovery.

The UK housing market has often ignored those who predicted a recession or crash. In 2016, there were predictions that house prices would plummet if the UK voted for Brexit, and there were predictions of a massive crash at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, but in both cases, property values ​​continued to rise.

