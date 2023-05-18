8-year-old migrant dies in US Border Patrol custody, officials say





Washington — An 8-year-old Panamanian migrant girl with heart disease died Wednesday in U.S. federal custody after crossing the southern border with her family, officials said.

The young migrant died after experiencing a “medical emergency” inside a U.S. Border Patrol station in Harlingen, Texas, where she was being held with family members, CBP said in a statement Wednesday. . The girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the agency added.

In its statement, CBP said the agency is investigating the death and plans to release “additional information” later. Congressional officials were also notified of the death on Wednesday.

“Per CBP protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident,” the agency said. “The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General’s Office and the Harlingen Police Department have also been notified.”

The girl was born in Panama but her parents are from Honduras, according to José Leonardo Navas, the Honduran consul in McAllen, Texas. Leonardo Navas told CBS News on Thursday that he interviewed the father, who told him the daughter was born with heart problems. The parents remain in the United States while authorities review their immigration records, Leonardo Navas added.

The girl’s death marks the first known death of a migrant child detained by Border Patrol since the Trump administration, when several minors died, including from flu infections.

Last week, officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed the death of a 17-year-old migrant teenager from Honduras who was staying at one of the department’s shelters for unaccompanied minors in Florida. HHS is also investigating the death, which officials say likely stemmed from an epileptic seizure.

U.S. border officials refer migrant children to HHS if they cross the southern border without parents or legal guardians. In March, a 4-year-old girl from Honduras described as “medically fragile” died in HHS custody, but her death was not reported until last week.

At least six migrant children died in federal custody in 2018 and 2019, most of them in Border Patrol custody or soon after being released by the agency.

The deaths of migrant children under the Trump administration have drawn widespread criticism from advocates and Democrats. On Thursday, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, a group of Democratic members of Congress, said it had asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to provide a briefing on the young Panamanian’s death.

“We have a fundamental duty to protect the migrants in our care and custody, any death is unacceptable,” the caucus said in a statement. “We can’t go back in 2019.”

