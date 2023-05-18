The governor of the Bank of England says Britain is facing rising wages.





A sign displays the price of food items, including cucumbers, in pounds at a fruit and vegetable market at a stall in East London on March 31, 2023.

Susanna Island | ill | Getty Images

After more than a year of warning, Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of London, said Britain was experiencing rising wages despite 12 consecutive central bank rate hikes.

“Some of the strengths of core inflation are [in the U.K.] “It reflects the indirect effect of higher energy prices, but also the second-order effect of the external shocks we saw interacting with the state of the domestic economy,” Bailey said in a speech on Wednesday.

“As headline inflation declines, these second-order effects are unlikely to dissipate as quickly as they appear.”

These areas that persist include domestic wage growth and price setting.

This situation risks the wage-price spiral theory (theory), which holds that as inflation rises, workers bargain for higher wages, fueling higher demand and forcing firms to raise prices to compensate for steeper costs. there is. This in turn leaves workers demanding higher wages to provide goods and services that perpetuate the so-called “second order effect”.

The UK inflation rate stunned economists by staying above 10% in March. Core inflation, excluding food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, was 5.7%, flat from the previous month.

Bailey said the labor market’s easing was happening more slowly than the central bank had previously anticipated, as job vacancies began to shrink.

He noted that nominal wage growth, unadjusted for inflation and service price inflation, occurred in line with the bank’s forecasts. The Bank of England is showing signs of slowing wage growth, but service inflation remains high, Bailey added.

“The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee continues to believe that inflation risks are largely upside,” he said, and would continue to adjust major bank interest rates “as needed to reach the 2 per cent inflation target.”

unique risk

Bailey sparked a backlash in February last year when he said companies should show “restraint” in salary negotiations and that workers “broadly” should not demand large pay increases. At the time, his comments were struck as inappropriate as the public faces a cost-of-living crisis as real wage growth plummets due to inflation.

Economists and policymakers in the EU and the US have said in recent months that they no longer see a significant risk of rising wages in these economies with room for inflation and wages to catch up with the historic downturn.

Many also say there are indications that companies are protecting corporate profit margins by raising prices above input price inflation.

Alberto Gallo, chief investment officer at Andromeda Capital Management, told CNBC that the UK is most at risk of rising wages due to factors including a weaker pound, dependence on food and energy imports and labor shortages. It is said that it is an exposed developed country. A market constrained by post-Brexit rules.

Hugh Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, told a podcast last month that the UK is “out of luck all of us. It’s that workers and businesses have to stop passing price increases on to each other.”

“If what you buy goes up a lot compared to what you sell, you do worse off,” said Pill.

“So somehow someone in the UK has to admit they’ve gotten worse and stop trying to maintain real spending power by raising prices, whether it’s getting higher wages or passing energy costs on to customers.”

In response to the backlash, Pill said in comments cited by Reuters earlier this week that he would “probably use a slightly different wording.”

Nonetheless, he continued, “I appreciate that this is a rather daunting message…but having to pay more for what we buy from the rest of the world than we sell to the world squeezes our spending power.” “

