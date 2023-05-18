Stellantis Issues Strong Warning to UK Automotive Industry





Distress flares have been fired from the beleaguered British car manufacturing industry. Stellantis, the company that makes brands such as Peugeot, Fiat and Vauxhall vehicles, says the UK-based automaker will struggle to compete in the coming years due to a shift to electric vehicles and new post-Brexit export requirements. A congressional committee has been warned.

The company has hinted that it may close two factories in the UK that employ more than 5,000 people.

Operations will cease if EV manufacturing costs become uncompetitive and unsustainable, the company warned in a five-page document released this week.

The word rang across the country on Wednesday. Partly because Stellantis plans to play a major role in the electrification of the UK automotive industry. The company is retooling a plant in Ellesmere Port near Liverpool to produce small electric vans. Stellantis is already the UK’s largest producer of popular Vauxhall commercial vans. The vans used for e-commerce deliveries are manufactured at a factory in Luton, North London.

The comments added to concerns that auto manufacturing is in a deep downturn in a country that once produced iconic vehicles like the Jaguar XK-E and Morris Minor.

The number of cars produced in the UK plummeted to 775,000 last year from a peak of more than 1.7 million in 2016, the year voters approved a referendum on leaving the European Union. However, as parts issues eased, production in the first quarter of 2023 increased 6% year-over-year.

However, according to the industry group Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, car manufacturing remains an important industry in the UK, employing 182,000 people and accounting for 10% of UK goods exports.

The UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) has raised doubts among automakers considering investing in the UK. Eight out of 10 cars made in the UK are exported and more than half are shipped to EU countries, and UK exporters now have to navigate trade rules to sell to the EU.

Analysts say the shift to electric vehicles could be even more intimidating. This is because it forces global automakers to make important decisions about where to bet for the future.

Peter Wells, an automotive expert at Cardiff Business School, said the real transition would be a shift to electric vehicles.

So far, the UK has not been successful in raising the multi-billion dollar investment needed to build huge factories to make batteries, which account for most of the cost of electric vehicles.

The bankruptcy of a battery startup called Britishvolt in January further highlighted its shortcomings, and so far no replacement seems to have been found.

If that remains the case, within 10 years Britain will argue that it will lose its car manufacturing capacity significantly, said Andy Palmer, former COO of Nissan.

Palmer said post-Brexit Britain found itself caught between the US, which offers big tax incentives to encourage battery makers through inflation-reducing laws, and the European Union, which will use all means to compete with the US. main.

This puts us in competition with the EU and the US. Mr. said Palmer.

The UK government says it realizes the importance of the automotive industry and is working to secure its future.

UK Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt spoke to a business audience in London on Wednesday.

What worries Stellantis and other manufacturers in particular is import restrictions, the so-called Rules of Origin, set to come into effect next year. The rule states that at least 45% of the value of automotive materials exported to Europe must come from the UK or the European Union, in order for manufacturers to avoid paying a draconian penalty of 10% in the highly competitive automotive business.

Stellantis says it is unable to meet these standards because of rising raw material costs, among other issues. It said the British government wants to negotiate a delay in the rules until 2027.

Concerns are not limited to the UK. Stellantis predicts that there won’t be enough battery supplies in the UK or Europe to meet the government’s ambitious target of switching to electric vehicles over the next few years.

Mr Wells said the situation had put a damper on the auto industry across Europe. He asked how Europe could assert these local content rules while continuing to supply the booming electric vehicle market.

Eshe Nelson contributed reporting.

